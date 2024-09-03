Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru to get ‘Science City’ with Rs 200 crore investment: Minister NS Boseraju

    Bengaluru will soon have a Rs 200 crore Science City, modelled on Kerala's and Gujarat's projects, with collaboration from the central government. Dharwad’s Sub Regional Science Center will get Rs 9 crore for upgrades, including a high-tech planetarium. Plans also include a Rs 2200 crore irrigation project.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Bengaluru is set to get a state-of-the-art Science City with an investment of Rs 200 crore, announced Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju. The project, modelled on successful science cities in Kerala and Gujarat, will be developed in collaboration with the central government.

    During his visit to the Dharwad Sub Regional Science Center on Tuesday, Minister Boseraju revealed that Rs 9 crore has been allocated to upgrade the centre with advanced facilities. The grant will fund the construction of a high-tech planetarium, with Rs 4.5 crore already released. The construction work is expected to commence within a month.

    Minister Boseraju expressed frustration over delays in the construction of a 3D dome planetarium, despite the grant being approved. He has directed officials to expedite the process to ensure timely completion.

    The Dharwad Sub Regional Science Center, situated on a 24-acre site, will be developed into an international-level centre. The Minister emphasized that the government is committed to establishing science centres and planetariums across all districts to benefit children.

    Currently, science centres are under construction in every district except Chitradurga, Vijayapura, and Ramnagar. Plans are in place to expand these centres to other districts in the future.

    In addition to the science centre initiatives, the Minor Irrigation Department has allocated around Rs 100 crore to the Dharwad district for various schemes, including watershed and lake development programs. Chief Minister has ensured there are sufficient funds for these projects.

    Minister Boseraju also highlighted a proposal from the Ministry of Water Power for a Rs 2200 crore irrigation project to develop groundwater resources, which will cover an area of 9 lakh hectares. The project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 41 taluks through a series of check dams and barrages.

