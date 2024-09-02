Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Actress Samyukta Hornad has adopted ailing tiger cub Sinchana from Bannerghatta Biological Park, through her Prana Animal Foundation. The adoption covers Sinchana’s food, medical care, and maintenance, earning praise from the Kannada community and animal lovers for her commitment to animal welfare.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Actress Samyukta Hornad, renowned for her roles in Kannada cinema, has recently made headlines for her compassionate efforts in animal welfare. The actress has adopted a 2-year-old tiger cub named Sinchana from the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. 

    This initiative is part of her ongoing commitment to social causes through the Prana Animal Foundation, which she supports. The Prana Foundation is known for its ambulance service dedicated to the care of sick wild animals. Samyukta’s latest act of kindness has been widely praised by the Kannada community and animal lovers alike.

    Raghu Dixit, Samyukta Hornad sing along to promote pet adoption

    Sinchana, a female tiger cub, has been struggling with neurological weakness. Despite the best care from the park, her condition had not improved, and she needed specialized treatment. The medical team at the park determined that Sinchana required isolation and intensive care to prevent further complications and avoid potential attacks from other tigers.

    In response to this urgent need, Samyukta Hornad, alongside her organization Techeon, has stepped in to provide support. The adoption agreement includes covering Sinchana's food, maintenance, and medical expenses, ensuring that she receives the care she needs to recover.

    International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, history, significance

    Samyukta shared this heartwarming news on social media, explaining that the adoption program will cover the cub's daily food requirements, maintenance, and veterinary health care expenses. She expressed her gratitude to the Prana Animal Foundation and the Bannerghatta Biological Park for facilitating this adoption.

    Rana Robild, head of the Techeon organization, also thanked the institutions for their collaboration, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in providing care for vulnerable wildlife.

