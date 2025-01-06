India reports first HMPV case: 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru tests positive; read Karnataka Govt's advisory

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been rapidly spreading in China and Malaysia, has now reportedly made its way to India. The first confirmed case has been reported in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

India registers first HMPV case: 8-month-old tests positive in Bengaluru snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been rapidly spreading in China and Malaysia, has now made its way to India. The first confirmed case has been reported in Bengaluru, Karnataka. An 8-month-old child,  has tested positive for HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital with a persistent fever. This marks the first recorded case of HMPV in India, sparking heightened vigilance in the health sector.

The child, admitted after days of fever, was diagnosed with HMPV through immune testing. In the child's medical report, the Bangalore Baptist Hospital doctors stated: "Human Metapneumovirus and Human Rhinovirus/Enterovirus detected. Multiplex PCR testing detects microbial RNA/DNA in specimens containing the same from organisms when it is present at significant levels above background."

India registers first HMPV case: 8-month-old tests positive in Bengaluru snt

Doctors have reassured the public that there is no cause for panic, as most cases of HMPV result in full recovery. However, the health department has urged parents of young children and elderly individuals to remain cautious, as these groups are particularly vulnerable.

The outbreak of HMPV began in China in late December 2024 and has since seen an alarming rise in cases. Some hospitals in China are reportedly overwhelmed with patients, though the Chinese government has not issued an official statement. The virus has also been detected in Malaysia, where over 300 cases have been reported. Authorities there have urged citizens to wear masks and take other preventive measures to curb the spread.

Precautionary Measures: Karnataka Govt's advisory

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an advisory to address the spread of the new virus, HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus). The advisory outlines dos, don’ts, and precautionary measures to prevent infections.

India registers first HMPV case: 8-month-old tests positive in Bengaluru snt

Health officials have emphasized that HMPV is not as severe as Covid-19 and that individuals infected with the virus typically recover without complications. The virus is more common during the winter months and primarily affects the respiratory system, particularly in children and the elderly.

The detection of HMPV in India comes nearly five years after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities are urging citizens not to panic but to take all necessary precautions to prevent a similar health crisis.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

Constitution of Bharat insulted TN Governor boycotts annual address after national anthem row erupts snt

'Brazen disrespect to Constitution, nation anthem': TN Governor walks out of Assembly, boycotts annual address

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh shk

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

IC 814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH) snt

IC-814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH)

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update low temperatures persist check 7 day forecast inside gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Low temperatures persist | Check 7-day forecast inside

Recent Stories

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details AJR

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE NTI

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon