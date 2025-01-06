India reports first HMPV case: 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru tests positive; read Karnataka Govt's advisory

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been rapidly spreading in China and Malaysia, has now reportedly made its way to India. The first confirmed case has been reported in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been rapidly spreading in China and Malaysia, has now made its way to India. The first confirmed case has been reported in Bengaluru, Karnataka. An 8-month-old child, has tested positive for HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital with a persistent fever. This marks the first recorded case of HMPV in India, sparking heightened vigilance in the health sector.

The child, admitted after days of fever, was diagnosed with HMPV through immune testing. In the child's medical report, the Bangalore Baptist Hospital doctors stated: "Human Metapneumovirus and Human Rhinovirus/Enterovirus detected. Multiplex PCR testing detects microbial RNA/DNA in specimens containing the same from organisms when it is present at significant levels above background."

Doctors have reassured the public that there is no cause for panic, as most cases of HMPV result in full recovery. However, the health department has urged parents of young children and elderly individuals to remain cautious, as these groups are particularly vulnerable.

The outbreak of HMPV began in China in late December 2024 and has since seen an alarming rise in cases. Some hospitals in China are reportedly overwhelmed with patients, though the Chinese government has not issued an official statement. The virus has also been detected in Malaysia, where over 300 cases have been reported. Authorities there have urged citizens to wear masks and take other preventive measures to curb the spread.

Precautionary Measures: Karnataka Govt's advisory

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an advisory to address the spread of the new virus, HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus). The advisory outlines dos, don’ts, and precautionary measures to prevent infections.

Health officials have emphasized that HMPV is not as severe as Covid-19 and that individuals infected with the virus typically recover without complications. The virus is more common during the winter months and primarily affects the respiratory system, particularly in children and the elderly.

The detection of HMPV in India comes nearly five years after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities are urging citizens not to panic but to take all necessary precautions to prevent a similar health crisis.

