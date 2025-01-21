Top 5 inspiring women-led startups transforming Indian business landscape

Discover 5 inspiring Indian startups founded by women making waves in sectors like Fintech, E-commerce, and Robotics.

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Top 5 Startups by Women Entrepreneurs

The number of women entrepreneurs in India is increasing significantly. Women are successfully running startups in many fields. They have overcome obstacles to reach their goals and have established a stable position in their fields. They are leading industries through innovative solutions. Let's learn about five leading Indian startups founded by women entrepreneurs who have influenced the business world.

Swati Bhargava - CashKaro

1. Swati Bhargava - CashKaro (Fintech)

Swati Bhargava is the co-founder of CashKaro, India's largest cashback and coupons platform. Launched in 2013, CashKaro allows users to earn cashback on online shopping from over 1,500 retailers.

Upasana Taku - MobiKwik

2. Upasana Taku - MobiKwik (Fintech)

Upasana Taku, co-founder and chairperson of MobiKwik, has revolutionized the digital payments landscape in India. Founded in 2009, MobiKwik is a leading digital wallet and payments platform providing services like mobile recharges, bill payments, and money transfers.

Sarita Ahlawat & Suchi Mukherjee

3. Sarita Ahlawat - Botlab Dynamics (Robotics, Drones)

Sarita Ahlawat is the Managing Director and co-founder of Botlab Dynamics, a cutting-edge startup in robotics and drone technology. Botlab Dynamics designs and manufactures drones.

4. Suchi Mukherjee - LimeRoad (E-commerce)

Suchi Mukherjee is the founder and CEO of LimeRoad, an online shopping platform focused on fashion, lifestyle, and home decor. Launched in 2012, LimeRoad has gained widespread recognition for its unique shopping experience.

Falguni Nayar - Nykaa

5. Falguni Nayar - Nykaa (Beauty, Lifestyle)

Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, has revolutionized India's beauty and wellness landscape. Founded in 2012, Nykaa started as an online platform for beauty products.

