Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details

Residents of Bengaluru should prepare for a scheduled power outage affecting several areas in the city on June 23 and 24. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that emergency maintenance work will necessitate the shutdown, affecting a significant portion of the capital city.

According to BESCOM officials, the power supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 5 pm on both days. This maintenance activity is essential for ensuring the reliability and safety of the power infrastructure in the affected regions.

On Sunday, June 23, areas such as Seshadripuram Road, CM Mane Road, Sadashivanagar vicinity, Crescent Road, Seven Minister Quad, Kumarapark Road, Gandhinagar, Ananda Rao Circle, KPTCL Offices, Race Course, Vasantnagar vicinity, Palace Road, Cotton Town, Magadi Road vicinity, RBI surroundings, Nagartpete, Marthas Road, SP Road, Nagartpete, Chikpete, Vithal Mallya Road, Mantri Mall, and Malleshwaramwill experience power disruptions.

Similarly, on Monday, June 24, the power outage will affect Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christ Jayanthi College, K. Narayanpur, Bilishiwale, Asha Township, Aishwarya Layout, Maruti Township, Nagargiri Township, K. Narayanpura Cross, B.D.S. Garden, Kotanur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Bairati Cross, Bairati Halli, Ever Green Layout, Kanaka Sri Layout, Geddela Halli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, Michael School, B.H.K. Industries, Janaki Ram Layout, Waddar Palya, Anugrah Layout, Kaveri Layout, Atma Vidyanagar, Bairathi Halli, K.R.C. Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enclave, Bairati Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Andhra Colony Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu BBMP, Agar Gram, Patalamma Temple, AKR School, New Millennium School, Lakkamma Layout, Prakash Garden, and surrounding areas near Christine College Road.

BESCOM has apologized for any inconvenience caused and assured residents that efforts will be made to restore power at the earliest once the maintenance work is completed.

