Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Milestone alert! Bengaluru's Namma Metro sets new record with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on Aug 6

    On August 6, Bengaluru's Namma Metro hit a record 8,26,883 riders, surpassing its previous peak. June saw an average daily ridership of 7,45,659 and a total of 2,22,63,299 users, generating Rs 58.23 crore in revenue. With the Yellow Line's launch by year-end and future expansions, daily ridership is expected to reach 10 lakh.

    Bengaluru Namma metro breaks records with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on August 6 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro reached an all-time high in ridership, with a staggering 8,26,883 passengers using the service on August 6. This peak surpasses the previous highest single-day count, reflecting the metro's growing popularity as an alternative to the city's notorious traffic congestion.

    Recent statistics show a consistent increase in metro ridership. In June, the daily average stood at 7,45,659 commuters, with the highest single-day record of 8,08,071 set on June 19. The total number of metro users for June was 2,22,63,299, generating a revenue of ₹58.23 crore. Notably, June 3 saw the peak daily revenue of ₹2,51,47,872.

    Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

    Looking ahead, the daily number of metro passengers is expected to rise significantly. The introduction of the Yellow Line by the end of this year is projected to boost daily ridership from 7.45 lakh to 10 lakh. This new line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is anticipated to serve around 4 lakh passengers daily, with an initial estimate of 2 lakh commuters. Key locations along this route, including Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silkboard Junction, and Electronic City, are expected to benefit significantly, particularly tech professionals.

    In addition to the Yellow Line, a driverless train from China is currently undergoing testing on this route. Future expansions include the Pink Line, linking Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, scheduled to begin operations by March 2025, and the Blue Line, connecting to Kempegowda International Airport, set to start by April 2026. These additions are anticipated to push the total number of metro passengers beyond 20 lakh, further enhancing Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Geological department warns of severe landslides in Kodagu; 2995 families advised to relocate vkp

    Indian Geological dept warns of severe landslides in Kodagu; 2995 families advised to relocate

    Bridge collapse on Karwar-Goa highway sends lorry into Kali river; Driver rescued, traffic halted vkp

    Bridge collapse on Karwar-Goa highway sends lorry into Kali river; Driver rescued, traffic halted

    Karnataka rains Despite heavy monsoon 67% of lakes remain half empty vkp

    Karnataka rains: Despite heavy monsoon, 67% of lakes remain half-empty

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till one am vkp

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till 1 am

    Karnataka Temple priest suspended for offering puja to actor Darshan photograph beside deity in Ballari vkp

    Karnataka: Temple priest suspended for offering puja to actor Darshan's photo beside deity in Ballari

    Recent Stories

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF dmn

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF

    Explained How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification snt

    Explained: How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification

    SHOCKING Blue whale size 110ft asteroid heading towards Earth? Read ATG

    SHOCKING! Blue whale size 110ft asteroid heading towards Earth? Read

    Viral Video: 7 ways to make your content captivating RBA EAI

    Viral Video: 7 ways to make your content captivating

    Cricket Paarl Royals: Know everything about Dinesh Karthik's SA20 side scr

    Paarl Royals: Know everything about Dinesh Karthik's SA20 side

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon