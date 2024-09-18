Bengaluru: Mother and son accused of assault, hurling casteist slurs on civic worker over garbage dispute

A civic worker in Bharat Nagar, Bengaluru, was assaulted and subjected to caste abuse by a resident, Nagaratna, and her son for refusing to remove garbage from their house. The worker filed a complaint, and police have registered a case, initiating an investigation into the incident.

An incident of caste abuse and assault on a civic worker took place in Bharat Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Byadarahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. The assault occurred when the worker, a woman employed by the civic body, was targeted for refusing to remove garbage from a private residence.

According to reports, the worker was sweeping the road near the house of a resident named Nagaratna. During her duties, Nagaratna asked the civic worker to pick up the garbage bag lying in front of her house. However, the worker informed her that she was responsible for street cleaning and that a BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) auto would come to collect garbage from homes. This explanation angered Nagaratna, who reportedly raised her voice, questioning why the garbage was not being removed.



The situation escalated when Nagaratna, along with her son Chandru, allegedly assaulted the civic worker and hurled casteist insults at her. The worker, shocked by the verbal and physical abuse, filed a formal complaint at the Byadarahalli Police Station. Additionally, another worker who attempted to record the incident on video was verbally abused, and his phone was forcibly thrown to the ground and damaged during the altercation.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of assault and caste abuse, and an investigation is currently underway. The civic worker has accused the mother-son duo of caste-based harassment and physical assault.

