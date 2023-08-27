Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line inspection likely after September 6

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line aims to finish tests by September 6, extend from Challaghatta to Kadugodi. Inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety follows. Successful trials assessed strength and speed.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) stated that the entire Purple Line will be completing all the tests by September 6 and will be extended from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield). The Managing Director of BMRCL, Anjum Parwez stated that metro services along the Purple line were curtailed on Sunday, to conduct the major tests and to synchronize the signalling system on the corridor.

He expressed confidence in completing all the tests by September 6. Post completion of the tests, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will arrive for the inspection after September 7.



The missing links along the Purple line, between Byappanahalli-KR Puram, and Kengeri-Challaghatta will be set operational and open for the public after the tests are complete and the inspection gets approved. Post approval, the entire purple line from Challaghatta to Kadugodi will be operational.

Two weeks prior, the trial runs between KR Puram-Byappanahalli and Kengeri-Challagahatta were completed and the girder strength and speed of the metro lines were tested along the missing links. To test the strength of the metro trains, sandbags were placed inside the metro trains to assess the capability of the trains.



The trail run tests were also conducted to assess the maximum attainable speed of the metro along the routes. The Sandbags were placed in the metro to test the strength and the capability of the metro trains, and whether they could withstand the weight of the passengers during peak hours. The test was reportedly successful, along the Open Web Girder (WWG) on the Salem Railway line near Benniganahalli.

Post completion of the Inspection by the Railway Safety Commissioner, the entire Purple Line spanning 43 km will be open to the public after the approval of the government. This can change the course of travelling for the commuters, as currently, they have to catch the feeder bus service between Byappanahalli and KR Puram, to continue their journey towards Kadugodi.