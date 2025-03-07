Sowjanya's Rape & Murder case; A Sustained Justice System | Opinion

The Sowjanya rape and murder case has once again come to the forefront, thanks to a recent video by Kannada content creator Sameer MD on February 27, 2025.

Sowjanya's Rape & Murder case; A Sustained Justice System Opinion
Author
Girish Linganna
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

The Sowjanya rape and murder case has once again come to the forefront, thanks to a recent video by Kannada content creator Sameer MD on February 27, 2025. The video has reignited public outrage over the 2012 brutal crime in Ujire, Karnataka, where Sowjanya, a second-year Pre-University student of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, was raped and murdered.

Her body was found near the Nethravathi river, cruelly tied to a tree using her shawl. From the very beginning, the case was filled with investigative failures, fabricated evidence, and deliberate attempts to shield the real perpetrators. After years of legal battles, a Bengaluru Sessions Court acquitted the lone accused, Santhosh Rao, on June 16, 2023, citing a flawed and compromised investigation. The court exposed how evidence was either planted or ignored, medical reports were tampered with, and crucial leads were never pursued—ultimately letting the real culprits go scot-free.

Sowjanya's family has relentlessly fought for justice, asserting that Santhosh Rao was a scapegoat while the true criminals remained protected. Despite the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handling the case, no real breakthroughs were made. Even after Sowjanya’s father, Chandappa Gowda, filed a writ petition seeking a fresh probe, the Karnataka High Court dismissed it in April 2024, stating that “no purpose would be served” by reinvestigating. Chandappa Gowda, who spent over a decade fighting for his daughter’s justice, tragically passed away on January 19, 2025, never witnessing accountability for her murderers.

Also read: Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security'

The Shameful Silence of the Vokkaliga Community 

Despite such a blatant failure of justice, the so-called guardians of the Vokkaliga community—its leaders and organizations—have remained disturbingly silent. Where is the outrage? Where is the fight for justice for one of their own? Leaders and groups that pride themselves on defending their community are often the first to protest over political and social issues, but when an innocent girl from their own people was raped and murdered, they disappeared into silence.

This exposes the hypocrisy and opportunism of these so-called leaders. Their inaction proves that their concern for the community is nothing more than political grandstanding—they care only about their power, influence, and vested interests, not about true justice. If they were truly committed to protecting their people, they would have united, raised their voices, and fought for justice for Sowjanya’s family.

The lack of action from these organizations is disgraceful. It is a betrayal of their own people. If these leaders cannot stand up for a young daughter of their community who was brutally raped and murdered, then what is their purpose? What is the point of their existence if they fail to protect their own?

Justice Must Prevail 

The tragic case of Sowjanya highlights a stark reality: in this nation, justice is frequently determined by power and privilege, leaving ordinary citizens to silently bear the burden of injustice."

Enough is enough. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Also read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat, later dies by suicide; honor killing suspected

( The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com )

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Budget 2025: BJP slams Congress Govt's for presenting 'Muslim League Budget' (WATCH) snt

Karnataka Budget 2025: BJP slams Congress Govt for presenting 'Muslim League Budget' (WATCH)

Karnataka Budget 2025: Bengaluru University to be renamed after former PM Manmohan Singh, says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Karnataka Budget 2025: Bengaluru University to be renamed after former PM Manmohan Singh, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 1,800 crore boost for Bengaluru's Tunnel roads, metro expansion & public safety vkp

Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 1,800 crore boost for Bengaluru's Tunnel roads, metro expansion & public safety

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Rs 4.09 lakh crore outlay, focus on Bengaluru infrastructure and more snt

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Rs 4.09 lakh crore outlay, focus on Bengaluru infrastructure and more

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM allocates Rs 51, 034 for guarantee schemes, focuses on growth & transparency snt

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM allocates Rs 51, 034 for guarantee schemes, focuses on growth & transparency

Recent Stories

Womens Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras gcw

Women's Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras

The Relationship Between Karma and Dharma: A Spiritual Perspective anr

The Relationship Between Karma and Dharma: A Spiritual Perspective

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud NTI

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Video Icon
Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Video Icon
Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon