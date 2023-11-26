Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

In a unique display of folk sports, the city's palace grounds witnessed the first-ever Kambala event, shedding light on the fascinating world of kambala, buffaloes, and the spirited competition that follows. Owners invest substantial sums, often in the millions, to breed and nurture the buffalloes, treating them with the care and attention usually reserved for children. These angles, or racing buffalloes, play a vital role not only in the cultural prestige of their towns and families but are also integral to agricultural practices.

The enthusiasm surrounding Kambala is not merely a display of tradition; it is a testament to the evolving nature of the competition. While rooted in tradition, the current trend favors a focus on strength and ability, steering away from the conventional Kambala-centric approach.

Among the participants, the Belipadi Kaipa team stands out with a remarkable 43-year legacy in Kambala. Last season, they clinched victory in 11 out of 22 competitions, earning them the title of champions. Bhaskaran, an engineer by profession, expressed his delight in being part of a competition held outside the coastal regions for the first time.

Running on a Kambala demands significant strength, a fact not lost on the dedicated participants. Sudhir Salian, a seasoned Kambala runner for eight years, emphasizes the importance of daily exercises, including barefoot walking and running with angles. The commitment to their craft extends to their diet, where a natural coastal meal is supplemented with boiled bean kernels, paddy straw, pumpkin, carrot, and almonds. Regular coconut oil massages contribute to maintaining the desired angular physique.

Behind the scenes, there's a financial commitment as well. Owners spare no expense, allocating ₹2,000 daily for the care and upkeep of each pair of corners. A team of 20 to 30 people collaborates for the Kambala competition, showcasing the collective passion that draws individuals like Girish from the Haleyangadi Koppala Nandagokula team.

The participants share a unanimous sentiment—they are not solely driven by the prize but by the joy of participating in a race that holds cultural significance. As Suresh Kotyan of the Nitte Parappadi team aptly puts it, the competition in Bengaluru marks a significant chapter, and they eagerly anticipate its continuation in the years to come.