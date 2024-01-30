Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway: K-Ride seeks approval from SWR to extend project to outer districts

    K-RIDE urges South Western Railway to reconsider its rejection of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's second phase pre-feasibility study proposal, aiming to extend the network by 452 km. Concerns arise due to K-Ride's lack of a permanent managing director and temporary key positions. Urban transport experts emphasize stable leadership.

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway: K-Ride seeks approval from SWR to extend project to outer districts vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has once again put forward a proposal to the South Western Railway (SWR), urging them to greenlight a pre-feasibility study for a substantial extension of the Bangalore Suburban Railway. The proposed expansion would span across various districts and surrounding cities, covering an extensive distance of up to 452 km.

    This move comes after the K-Ride board's in-principle approval in June 2023 to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the second phase of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP). To proceed, the necessary permission from the Railway Board, facilitated through the Zonal Railway, was deemed essential. In July, K-Ride submitted a proposal to the South Western Railway Zone and sought approval from the Railway Board. However, the initial proposal faced rejection from the South Western Railway.

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country

    Undeterred, K-Ride is now making a renewed plea for a reconsideration of the project study proposal, urging the South Western Railway to recommend its approval to the Railway Board.

    In its current phase, K-Ride covers a distance of 148.17 km as part of the first phase of the Suburban Railway Project. The second phase aims to extend the network, encompassing key routes such as Devanahalli-Kolar (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspet (55 km), Kengeri to Mysore (125 km), Whitefield to Bangarapet (45 km), Heelalige to Hosur (23 km), Rajanukunte to Gouribidanur via Doddaballapur (52 km), and introducing a new route, Corridor 2A from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km). The comprehensive plan targets an impressive total extension of 452 km. A detailed project report is on the horizon, pending the completion of the pre-feasibility study.

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway: Kanaka corridor faces extended delay in development

    However, on the contrary, K-Ride, the entity overseeing the suburban railway project, continues to operate without a permanent managing director. The absence of stable leadership has sparked concerns among urban transport experts who fear potential setbacks for the ambitious project. 

    Also, the organization is actively seeking candidates for the General Manager positions in the Electrical and Financial Departments, albeit on a contract or assignment basis, further adding to the temporary nature of key roles within the project. Urban transport experts have expressed their dissatisfaction with the project's current trajectory, emphasizing the need for a permanent managing director to provide stability and consistent leadership. 

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Communal clash erupts over Ambedkar nameplate in Nanjangud, police injured during stone pelting vkp

    Karnataka: Communal clash erupts over Ambedkar nameplate in Nanjangud, police injured during stone pelting

    Bengaluru: Imposters pose as GST officials and attempt robbery, get arrested in movie style! vkp

    Bengaluru: Imposters pose as GST officials and attempt robbery, get arrested in movie style!

    Bengaluru: BBMP proposes underground tunnel from Hebbal to Palace grounds to ease traffic congestion vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP proposes underground tunnel from Hebbal to Palace grounds to ease traffic congestion

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud vkp

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud

    Recent Stories

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 6 ways to accelerate India's clean energy transition

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 6 ways to accelerate India's clean energy transition

    Post consecration, Ram temple construction set to resume on February 15; check details AJR

    Post-consecration, Ram temple construction set to resume on February 15; check details

    Mahesh Babu charged THIS amount for SS Rajamouli's next film RKK

    Mahesh Babu charged THIS amount for SS Rajamouli's next film

    Bigg Boss 17: 'You did the Jains' and the Lokhandes' proud; Vicky Jain pens heartfelt note for wife Ankita ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: 'You did the Jains' and the Lokhandes' proud; Vicky Jain pens heartfelt note for wife Ankita

    ED summons fallout: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hints at Hemant Soren's wife as next Jharkhand CM AJR

    ED summons fallout: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hints at Hemant Soren's wife as next Jharkhand CM

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon