    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    A speeding BMTC bus at Bengaluru's Majestic Bus Stand ran over a specially-abled person, causing their death. The driver, Gopalaiah, was detained. Eyewitnesses demanded safety measures like speed breakers and better traffic control to prevent similar accidents. Investigations are underway.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    A tragic accident occurred at Bengaluru's Majestic Bus Stand on Wednesday when a speeding BMTC bus ran over a specially-abled person. The bus, which was travelling from Yeshwantpur to Majestic, rammed over the victim near the entry point of the BMTC bus stand, leading to the unfortunate incident.

    The driver, identified as Gopalaiah, was allegedly driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus failed to slow down as it approached the bus stand, and the driver did not seem to notice the person crossing at the time. 

    Bengaluru: On camera, BMTC bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy road (WATCH)

    The impact of the crash caused panic at the bus stand. Despite the shouts from bystanders, the bus continued moving for a short distance before it finally came to a halt. Passersby and local commuters quickly gathered around the bus, preventing the driver from fleeing the scene. The Upparpet police were informed immediately, and upon their arrival, they detained Gopalaiah.

    A case has been registered at the Upparpet Traffic Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

    One of the eyewitnesses, Hemant, who was present during the incident, shared his account: "This road needs a speed breaker because BMTC buses often come in fast. Even when the police are around, accidents don’t stop. They never apply brakes while entering the bus stand, and drivers don’t honk. It’s difficult to save yourself unless you step aside."

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram

    Manjunath, another eyewitness who had just arrived from Yeshwantpur, expressed his sorrow: "I was on the bus when this happened. It’s heartbreaking to see someone lose their life like this. A human life should have more value."

    The public has demanded immediate safety measures at the bus stand, including installing speed breakers and stricter traffic control, to prevent such accidents from recurring.

