    Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe to start food truck service soon

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    Rameshwaram Cafe, one of South India’s well-known hotels, has introduced a new initiative by launching a mobile food truck service. This means you no longer have to visit the cafe in person as their delicious food will now be brought to your doorstep. The mobile canteen will serve customers at various locations, including residential societies, tech parks, and private events, offering a convenient dining experience. However, booking is required to avail this service, according to a statement from the cafe.

    In celebration of Ayudha Puja, the cafe shared a video on its official Instagram account, showing the food truck being blessed during the festivities. Rameshwaram Cafe operates three branches in Bengaluru—Indiranagar, JP Nagar, and Kundalahalli—where it has earned a reputation for its authentic South Indian cuisine. The cafe’s food was a highlight at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, where the aroma of their dishes captured the attention of many guests.

    'BJP Bengaluru office was first target': NIA's chargesheet in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case reveals

    Despite its popularity, the cafe was unfortunately targeted in a terrorist attack earlier this year. On March 1, an explosion occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Musavir Hussain Shajib and Abdul Mateen Taha, residents of Teerthahalli taluk in Shimoga district, on April 19 for their involvement in the bombing. The two had conspired and executed the plan, with Musavir arriving at the cafe from Tamil Nadu. He was seen travelling via BMTC bus after getting off at the Silk Board Junction. The crucial details were discovered after reviewing CCTV footage from the bus.

    Pakistan-based terrorist & Rameshwaram Cafe blast planner threatens largescale train derailments across India

    It was also revealed during the investigation that the attack on Rameshwaram Cafe was a follow-up to an earlier failed plot. Musavir had initially planned to plant a bomb at the BJP office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on January 22, the day of the Ayodhya Ram temple dedication ceremony. After this plan fell through, the terrorists targeted the cafe on March 1.

    Rameshwaram Cafe, however, has moved forward, continuing to serve its loyal customers, and now expanding its services with the newly launched food truck. The management has emphasized that the safety and satisfaction of its customers remain their top priority.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

