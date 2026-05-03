In Bengaluru, a father allegedly set his 19-year-old son on fire after a dispute over taking a bike without permission. Both suffered burn injuries and are hospitalised, police are investigating.

A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A father, in a fit of rage, allegedly poured petrol on his own son and set him on fire. This horrific incident took place in Pragathipura, Kumaraswamy Layout. The son, 19-year-old Mallikarjun, had taken his father's bike without informing him. This angered his father, Anand Doddamani, so much that he took this extreme step. Both of them have suffered serious burn injuries and have been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

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What exactly happened?

Anand Doddamani, 45, works as a mason, while his son Mallikarjun, 19, works as a tiler. Both were earning and running the house together. On May 1, which was Labour Day, both father and son were at home as it was a holiday. That evening, Mallikarjun took his father's bike to meet some friends. It's true that he didn't tell his father before taking it, but the punishment that followed was beyond imagination. Mallikarjun returned home late at night.

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Anand Doddamani was already furious with his son for taking the bike without asking. He started questioning Mallikarjun, and soon, a heated argument broke out between them. In the middle of the fight, Anand allegedly poured petrol from a bottle on his son and lit him on fire. The fire immediately engulfed Mallikarjun. The flames also spread to some firewood nearby and even Anand caught fire in the process.

As both father and son started screaming, locals rushed to the spot. They managed to put out the fire and immediately took them to Victoria Hospital. Mallikarjun is being treated for 40% burns, while his father, Anand, has suffered 18% burns. Both are currently in the hospital's burns ward. The Kumaraswamy Layout police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

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