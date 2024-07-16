Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims' remark

    The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru dismissed a complaint against PM Modi by Ziaur Rahman. The complaint stemmed from Modi's remark during a Rajasthan speech, suggesting Congress would distribute wealth to Muslims if in power. The court's decision concludes a heated political debate sparked by the statement.

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over Congress will distribute wealth among muslims remark vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru has dismissed a private complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint was filed by Ziaur Rahman following Modi's statement during an election speech in Rajasthan, which claimed that the Congress party would distribute the country's wealth to Muslims if it regained power.

    The court presided over by Justice Sivakumar, heard the case and passed the order to dismiss the complaint. The controversial remark by Prime Minister Modi had sparked a considerable political debate, with Congress officers strongly criticizing the statement. One prominent officer was particularly vocal, condemning the remark as divisive.

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

    The dismissal of the complaint by the Special Court of People's Representatives marks a notable turn in this politically charged issue. 

    S Gurumurthy's Take: As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    Case background: 

    During a campaign event before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Modi asserted that the Congress party aims to distribute India’s budget along religious lines, earmarking 15% exclusively for the Muslim community. He alleged that Congress plans to redirect existing reservations meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims, a move he vehemently opposed.

    "We will not allow the theft of reservations and wealth intended for the common people," Modi declared, emphasizing that his government does not distribute benefits based on caste or religion.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 3:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

    Karnataka rainfall mayhem Nine feared dead stuck under debris as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada Ankola vkp

    Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

    Karnataka High Court grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

    Karnataka rains Schools in six districts closed as heavy downpour wreaks havoc vkp

    Karnataka rains: Schools in 6 districts closed as heavy downpour wreaks havoc

    Bengaluru metro creates record with eight lakh daily passengers Rs twenty five crore revenue in ten days vkp

    Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon in india 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesnt smell gcw

    Monsoon in India: 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesn’t smell

    FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video RKK

    FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video

    Salute Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH) snt

    Salute! Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH)

    Kerala: 4 people stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued anr

    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon