Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims' remark

Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru has dismissed a private complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint was filed by Ziaur Rahman following Modi's statement during an election speech in Rajasthan, which claimed that the Congress party would distribute the country's wealth to Muslims if it regained power.

The court presided over by Justice Sivakumar, heard the case and passed the order to dismiss the complaint. The controversial remark by Prime Minister Modi had sparked a considerable political debate, with Congress officers strongly criticizing the statement. One prominent officer was particularly vocal, condemning the remark as divisive.



Case filed against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

The dismissal of the complaint by the Special Court of People's Representatives marks a notable turn in this politically charged issue.



Case background:

During a campaign event before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Modi asserted that the Congress party aims to distribute India’s budget along religious lines, earmarking 15% exclusively for the Muslim community. He alleged that Congress plans to redirect existing reservations meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims, a move he vehemently opposed.

"We will not allow the theft of reservations and wealth intended for the common people," Modi declared, emphasizing that his government does not distribute benefits based on caste or religion.

