Bengaluru: Couple assaults policeman after getting caught in intimate act inside car at Jnanabharathi

A couple engaged in explicit activities in their car near a park in Jnanabharathi. Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh intervened for public safety, but the situation escalated when the man assaulted him and fled in the car, leaving Mahesh injured. Residents helped Mahesh and he reported the hit-and-run incident to the police. A case has been registered.

A couple engaged in a public display of intimacy in their car at Jnanabharathi, and went on to physically assault a policeman who tried to intervene. The incident occurred on January 20, around 3:30 pm, near a park frequented by school children and women.

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Mahesh, attached to the Jnanabharati Police Station, stumbled upon the scene when he noticed a car parked on the roadside near the park. Ignoring the situation at first, he later realized that the occupants were engaged in explicit activities in the back seat. Concerned for the well-being of nearby pedestrians, particularly children and women, PSI Mahesh approached the couple to issue a warning.



Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH)

The situation took a violent turn when the young man, upon being confronted, abruptly started the car and attempted to flee. The car struck PSI Mahesh, leaving him on the hood. Undeterred, the driver reversed the car, causing PSI Mahesh to fall and sustain a head injury. The assailants callously fled the scene, leaving the injured policeman unattended.

Residents rushed to PSI Mahesh's aid and promptly admitted him to the hospital. After receiving medical attention, PSI Mahesh reported the incident to the Jnanabharati police station, where a case of hit and run was registered.