Bengaluru: BMRCL drops two stations on Airport line amid funding shortfall

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation plans to drop Bettahalasur and Chikkajala stations from the Airport Metro line due to a Rs 270 crore funding shortfall. Despite earlier state approvals, financial constraints and withdrawn support have led to this decision, impacting residents and property values.

In a significant setback for the Airport Road area, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced plans to drop two proposed stations from the Airport Metro line. This decision comes as a blow to residents who were looking forward to enhanced connectivity and increased property values.

Originally, the Airport Metro line was set to extend from the central parts of Bengaluru to the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Airport by 2025. The project promised a smoother, traffic-free commute via AC metro trains. The addition of metro stations on Airport Road was expected to boost local real estate, driving up both property prices and rental rates.



Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

However, BMRCL's recent announcement reveals a change in plans. The corporation now intends to abandon the construction of Bettahalasur and Chikkajala stations, which were initially included in the route. This change is attributed to a shortfall in funding.

The cost for these two stations was projected to be around Rs 270 crore, with Bettahalasur alone costing Rs 130 crore. Despite earlier assurances from the state government to cover these costs, the required funds have not been secured. The central government has not approved the additional budget as these stations were not included in the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro line.

In 2019, the state cabinet approved the construction of Bettahalasur and Chikkajala stations. It was expected that these would be funded by the state government. However, with the state already burdened by over Rs 50,000 crore in guaranteed projects, it has been difficult to allocate further funds for the metro stations.



Bengaluru: Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited

The Embassy Group, which had previously shown interest in funding the Bettahalasur station, has also withdrawn its support. As a result, BMRCL is now considering dropping these stations due to financial constraints.

The Airport Metro line, part of the Metro 2B phase, will still stretch 36.44 km and include 17 stations. However, the removal of Bettahalasur and Chikkajala stations is expected to impact residents and businesses who had anticipated the benefits of improved metro access.

Latest Videos