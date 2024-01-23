Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: 12-year-old student goes missing after he went to tuition in Whitefield

    Parinav, a 12-year-old boy from Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances after attending tuition at Allen Tuition Center in Whitefield. CCTV footage shows him heading to Marathalli, but he disappeared afterwards. The Whitefield Police are actively searching, and the parents, Sukhesh and Nivedita, plead for public assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    A 12-year-old boy named Parinav has gone missing under mysterious circumstances after attending his tuition in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. The anxious parents, Sukhesh and Nivedita, residing in Vijayanagar, are desperately seeking information about their son's whereabouts. Parinav, a 6th standard student at Den Academy School in Gunjur, routinely attended tuitions at the Allen Tuition Center in Whitefield.

    The unsettling saga began yesterday when his father dropped him off at the tuition centre as usual. However, when it was time to pick him up in the afternoon, the boy was nowhere to be found. In a CCTV footage it was revealed that after completing his tuition, Parinav walked to Marathalli. Subsequently, a BMTC bus approached, and the CCTV recorded the boy's presence. However, after this point, there has been no trace of him.

    The incident was promptly reported, and a missing case has been registered at the Whitefield Police Station. Whitefield Police are diligently conducting their search operation to locate the missing boy. The timeline of events indicates that Parinav went missing around 12:15 pm yesterday, sparking concerns among family, friends, and the local community. As the search intensifies, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in finding the young boy.

    Sukhesh and Nivedita are appealing to the public for help, praying for their son's safe return. The Whitefield Police have requested anyone with relevant information to contact them immediately. 

