Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year

The Karnataka Health Department reported 29 maternal and 322 infant deaths in Belagavi's government hospitals in 2024, citing negligence and poor healthcare. Lokayukta raids revealed irregularities in medicine supply. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar assured investigations and corrective actions to address the alarming situation.

The Karnataka Health Department has reported that 29 pregnant women and 322 newborns have died in government hospitals across the Belagavi district, including Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), in the past year. This disturbing trend has sparked concern and anxiety among the people.

From April to October 2024, 29 pregnant women lost their lives in the district. According to the Health Department, causes included lack of timely treatment, excessive bleeding, and medical negligence. Meanwhile, a staggering 322 newborns have died in government hospitals across the district since January 2024. BIMS alone accounted for 172 infant deaths.



Health officials revealed that, on average, 45 to 52 newborns die every month due to issues like low birth weight, poor growth, lack of timely oxygen treatment, pneumonia, suffocation, and malnutrition.



Following the tragic deaths of mothers at BIMS in Bellary, Lokayukta officials raided the medicine warehouse of Belagavi District Hospital. A team of eight, led by Lokayukta SP Hanumantharaya, uncovered IV glucose boxes supplied by PBP. The officials collected details about the distribution of RLS IV glucose throughout the Belagavi district, including its supply to the district, taluk, and primary health centres.

Reacting to the series of deaths, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed deep concern and assured that the government is treating the matter seriously. "The deaths of pregnant women and newborns in our hospitals are extremely unfortunate. We will ensure thorough investigations and take corrective measures," she stated. The alarming statistics and reports of negligence in Belagavi have brought to light the urgent need for better healthcare facilities and management in the district.

