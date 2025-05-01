AIDSO protested against the Karnataka government's move to close over 6,000 government schools due to low enrollment. They expressed concern over the impact on the education of underprivileged children.

Dharwad: The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) held a signature campaign at Vivekananda Circle here on Tuesday, protesting the government's decision to close over six thousand government schools in the name of consolidation.

Speaking on the occasion, District Secretary Shashikala Meti said the state government plans to close more than 6,000 government schools due to low enrolment, with over 100 schools slated for closure in Dharwad alone. These government schools serve as a beacon of hope for the education of poor children and are the foundation of the future for millions of students. Most of the students who attend these schools come from poor, farming and labouring families, and their dream of receiving an education relies on the existence of these institutions. The current condition of such government schools is both pathetic and alarming.

There are more than 6,000 single-teacher schools in the state. Over 3,500 schools lack proper toilet and drinking water facilities. Many school buildings have not been repaired in years, with leaking roofs creating dangerous environments. Crucially, more than 59,000 teaching positions remain vacant in the state’s government schools. Additionally, over 29,000 schools are in a dilapidated state and are on the verge of collapse. Due to government negligence, the roofs of unrepaired schools have collapsed, causing injuries and even deaths among students, an outcome that is truly heartbreaking.

AIDSO strongly condemned the government’s move to shut down schools for low enrolment without first addressing these deep-rooted issues. They called it a deliberate attempt to deprive poor children of their right to education permanently.

They demanded that the government withdraw this unscientific, undemocratic, and anti-people decision. Instead, they urged authorities to provide essential basic facilities and develop the low-enrolment schools rather than shutting them down.

District President Sindhu Kaudi, along with office bearers Shantu, Spoorthi, and others, was present during the protest.