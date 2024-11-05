40% commission was obtained at the time of Bommai’s rule, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized former CM Basavaraj Bommai for alleged corruption during his tenure, claiming a 40% commission was accepted amid COVID-19. Bommai defended his record, stating he built homes for 12,500 families and increased COVID-19 testing, challenging Siddaramaiah's accusations as false.

In a strong critique of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that Bommai's tenure was marred by corruption, stating that a staggering 40% commission was accepted even amid the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During a campaign event for party candidate Yasir Khan in the Shiggavi constituency, Siddaramaiah raised questions about Bommai’s contributions to the area, particularly during his four terms as an MLA.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of failing to serve the interests of backward classes, Dalits, women, and the poor during their time in power. "When the BJP was in control, they did nothing but plunder. They have no accomplishments to present to the people of Shiggavi," he remarked, emphasizing that his government has actively invested in local irrigation projects.



The Chief Minister challenged Bommai directly, asking, "What has Basavaraja Bommai contributed to this constituency?" He claimed that under Bommai's leadership, no houses were built for the poor, while his own administration had allocated funds for vital irrigation projects in Shiggavi and Savanur.

In response to the allegations, Bommai defended his record, stating that he is ready for an open discussion regarding the development achieved during his time as both a minister and chief minister. Speaking from Haveri, he highlighted that his government made significant strides in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing testing labs from two to sixty, which he claimed saved thousands of lives.



Bommai also countered Siddaramaiah's claims regarding housing, asserting, "I have not only built houses; I have constructed homes for 12,500 families. If needed, I can provide the documents to verify this." He criticized Siddaramaiah for spreading what he termed "blatant lies," asserting that such statements do not reflect well on the Chief Minister's position.

Furthermore, Bommai recalled that he converted his own home into a COVID-19 hospital to treat hundreds of residents during the pandemic, underscoring his commitment to the constituency. He urged Siddaramaiah to refer to government records to review the development work he has accomplished.

