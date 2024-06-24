26-year-old Bengaluru techie drowns while swimming at Yaduru Abbi Falls in Shivamogga

Vinod Kumar, a 26-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, drowned at Abbi Falls in Shivamogga district while swimming with friends. The incident occurred amidst heavy monsoon rains that had revived the falls. Despite his friends' immediate alert to authorities, the search for Vinod's body continues. This tragedy highlights the dangers of natural water bodies during monsoon season.

A tragic incident occurred at Abbi Falls in the Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district, where Vinod Kumar, a 26-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, drowned while swimming. The unfortunate event unfolded amidst the backdrop of heavy monsoon rains that have revived many waterfalls in the state.

Vinod Kumar, originally from Ballari, had travelled with a group of 12 friends to see the overflowing Abbi Falls. The group was excited to witness the rejuvenated waterfalls, which had disappointed tourists last year due to a lack of rain. The state's intensified monsoon rains this year have drawn crowds of tourists to various natural attractions.



The group, not realizing the intensity of the water flow, decided to go swimming. Unfortunately, none of the friends were strong swimmers except Vinod, who was swept away by the powerful currents. The fear of underwater rocks and the force of the waterfall deterred his friends from attempting a rescue.



Upon the incident, the friends immediately contacted the Thirthahalli police. City Police PSI Ramesh, along with fire brigade personnel, arrived promptly at the scene to search for Vinod’s body. The search operation is ongoing under the jurisdiction of the city police station.

Vinod's untimely death serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by natural water bodies, especially during the monsoon season. Tourists are advised to exercise extreme caution and heed safety warnings when visiting such sites.

