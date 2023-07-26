Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will defend minority rights..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures Muslims over Uniform Civil Code

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured members of the minrity community that their rigts would be safeguarded. The assurance came following the chief minister's meeting with representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    During the meeting, the delegation had expressed concerns about the threat to Muslim rights and the Muslim personal law posed by the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code. The previous Law Commission had rejected the central government's proposal, claiming that implementing a Uniform Civil Code in this heterogeneous country would be impossible.

    The central government has now requested that the current Law Commission re-examine this topic. As a result, the Law Commission is soliciting public input. On behalf of the Board, Siddaramaiah stated that over one crore people signed a petition against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, which was delivered to the Law Commission.
    The chief minister said, "We will respond after the draft Uniform Civil Code is published. Our government will never tolerate the violation of minority rights." 

    Siddaramaiah claimed that the central government is stirring up needless controversies ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. The delegation also demanded that the government protect Waqf properties and clear encroachment.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
