    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    A professional with a Rs 80 lakh CTC in northern Europe has sparked a lively debate on career choices and lifestyle priorities after revealing he is seriously considering moving back to Bengaluru, India—for a job that offers a significantly lower package.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    An Indian professional working in Northern Europe with a robust annual salary of Rs 80 lakh is contemplating a move back to Bengaluru—for a job offering a significantly lower compensation of Rs 50 lakh. His reasoning? Better purchasing power and the potential of India's growing market. This decision has sparked a heated debate on social media, with opinions sharply divided over whether the allure of home outweighs the financial and lifestyle advantages of staying in Europe.

    The professional, with five years of experience under his belt, recently shared his dilemma on social media platform Reddit. His query was simple yet layered with complexity: "I have 5 years of experience and working in Northern Europe. My salary is close to Rs 80 lakh CTC. I have received an offer in Bengaluru which is about Rs 50 lakh CTC. I am considering accepting it because purchasing power is better in India, and the market is bigger in India. My family members are advising against it because of the worse quality of life in India. What would be your advice?"

    The post triggered a flood of responses, ranging from full support of his decision to warnings about the harsh realities of life in Indian metros. It highlighted the growing tension many professionals face today—balancing career aspirations, financial rewards, and quality of life in a rapidly globalizing world.

    A user wrote, "If you don't want job stability and in dire need of toxic culture, for sure move to India. The labor laws in EU makes it very hard for companies to conduct layoffs. In India, they are laying off left right and centre. Apart from family reasons, there's literally no reason for you to move back to India."

    Another user commented, "Depends on what you value, honestly. Northern Europe is better wrt quality of life in all aspects except perhaps social connects. Bengaluru will be better wrt greater disposable income (it's another matter what you do with it), perhaps better growth prospects and social connects."

