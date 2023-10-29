Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'There’s no mistake in renaming Karnataka as Basavanna’s land': Kum. Veerabhadrappa

    Kum. Veerabhadrappa supports renaming Karnataka as "Basavannanana Naadu" to honor its historical and cultural evolution. He suggests naming districts after prominent figures and opposes changing India's name. He disagrees with claims of religious targeting in the tiger claw case and advocates for wildlife protection, criticizing the use of sensitive matters for political gains.

    'There's no mistake in renaming Karnataka as Basavanna's land': Kum. Veerabhadrappa vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Kum. Veerabhadrappa expressed his views on the ongoing debate about renaming Karnataka and its districts. He believes that calling Karnataka the " Basavannanana Naadu (land of Basavanna)" is entirely appropriate. According to him, Karnataka has undergone significant changes, and given the state's historical and cultural evolution, it's not incorrect to associate it with Basavanna.

    Veerabhadrappa highlighted the importance of the surrender movement in the state's history, emphasizing its significant contributions to the Kannada nation. He acknowledged the movement led by Sharans and Basavanna in the 12th century, stating that Patil's request for naming it "Basavanna's land" is justified and something he concurs with.

    Karnataka govt suspends two forest officials for wearing tiger claw pendant

    Furthermore, Veerabhadrappa suggested that several districts in Karnataka could be named after prominent figures based on their contributions. This practice has already been implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He proposed district names like "Basavanna" for Vijayapur district, "Kuvempu" for Mysore, "Praudadevaraya" for Vijayanagar, "Bangara" for Kolar, "Hande Hanumappa Nayaka" for Bellary, and "D. R Bendre" for Dharwad, believing that this would enhance the dignity of the respective districts.

    Karnataka govt suspends two forest officials for wearing tiger claw pendant

    In the broader context, Veerabhadrappa spoke about the idea of changing India's name, stating that altering it from "India" is not advisable. He pointed out that India has become deeply ingrained in the lives of its people, and replacing the name given by the British colonial rulers would not bring any additional prestige to the central government. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for this change came after the opposition parties formed the Union of India, but he cautioned against using serious issues for political gain.

    He also spoke about the tiger claw case and disagreed with MLA Arvind Bellad’s statement that Only Hindus are being targeted in the Tiger claw case. Veerabhadrappa supported the forest department's legal actions against those possessing tiger claws. He criticized individuals who exploit wildlife and disapproved of using sensitive matters for political purposes.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KEA Bluetooth scam: Was there a deal made with over 300 Kalyan Karnataka candidates? Read this vkp

    KEA Bluetooth scam: Was there a deal made with over 300 Kalyan Karnataka candidates? Read this

    Bengaluru: Two killed in seperate BMTC bus accidents; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Two killed in seperate BMTC bus accidents; check details

    Bengaluru mishap: Tragic collision claims lives of BSF cook, youtuber in Yelahanka vkp

    Bengaluru mishap: Collision claims lives of BSF cook, youtuber in Yelahanka

    Karnataka: Bidar - Yeshwantpur train service set to commence from today vkp

    Karnataka: Bidar - Yeshwantpur train service set to commence from today

    Karnataka schools to serve special nutritious meals with eggs, announces Education minister

    Karnataka schools to serve special nutritious meals with eggs, announces Education minister

    Recent Stories

    cricket Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race osf

    Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race

    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2 RKK

    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2

    Kalamassery Explosions: NIA team at the spot, traces of low-intensity explosive found

    Kalamassery blasts: NIA team at the spot, traces of low-intensity explosive found

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 5 year imprisonment for abusing minor child in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 5 year imprisonment for abusing minor child in Wayanad

    KEA Bluetooth scam: Was there a deal made with over 300 Kalyan Karnataka candidates? Read this vkp

    KEA Bluetooth scam: Was there a deal made with over 300 Kalyan Karnataka candidates? Read this

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon