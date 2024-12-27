'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked

A devotee in Ghattaragi village offered a 20 rupee note with a chilling prayer for her mother-in-law's death at the Bhagyavanti Devi temple. The note was found among substantial donations, sparking curiosity about the strained relationship between the devotee and her mother-in-law.

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

A bizarre incident has come to light from Ghattaragi village in Afzalpur taluk, where a devotee reportedly offered a 20 rupee note to the Bhagyavanti Devi temple, with a handwritten prayer asking for her mother-in-law’s death. The note was found while the temple authorities were counting donations placed in the hundi.

The person's offering to the local temple has raised eyebrows. On Friday, when the hundi (donation box) of the Bhagyavanti Devi temple was being counted, a 20 rupee note with a chilling message was discovered. The note, written in a crude hand, carried a strange prayer – "Let my mother-in-law die soon."

Ramanagara: Two women lose Rs 20 lakh in work from home scam

The offering, although modest in financial value, came wrapped in a rather dark wish. It is believed that the devotee herself may have written the note and placed it in the temple hundi. Along with the note, the hundi also contained a whopping sum of 60 lakhs in cash, one kilogram of silver, and 200 gold ornaments, which were regular offerings made by devotees to the temple.

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti

The incident has sparked curiosity among the villagers, with many speculating about the strained relationship between the devotee and her mother-in-law, though no clear reason for the bizarre prayer has been revealed.

Interestingly, while the note was certainly unsettling, it wasn't the only item of note in the hundi. The substantial donations raised more than a few eyebrows, leading to a mixture of surprise and disbelief at what some are calling an unusual coincidence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ramanagara: Two women lose Rs 20 lakh in work from home scam vkp

Ramanagara: Two women lose Rs 20 lakh in work from home scam

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti vkp

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti

BJP Karnataka slams Congress as 'shameful' for displaying 'distorted' map of India at Belagavi CWC event vkp

BJP Karnataka slams Congress as 'shameful' for displaying 'distorted' map of India at Belagavi CWC event

Bengaluru: Nandini launches 'ready to cook' Dosa and Idli flour with Whey protein for healthy breakfast vkp

Bengaluru: Nandini launches 'ready to cook' Dosa and Idli flour with Whey protein for healthy breakfast

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru vkp

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru

Recent Stories

Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said ATG

Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering NTI

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 top 5 value packed smartphone of 2024 you cant miss gcw

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon