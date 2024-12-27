'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked

A devotee in Ghattaragi village offered a 20 rupee note with a chilling prayer for her mother-in-law's death at the Bhagyavanti Devi temple. The note was found among substantial donations, sparking curiosity about the strained relationship between the devotee and her mother-in-law.

A bizarre incident has come to light from Ghattaragi village in Afzalpur taluk, where a devotee reportedly offered a 20 rupee note to the Bhagyavanti Devi temple, with a handwritten prayer asking for her mother-in-law’s death. The note was found while the temple authorities were counting donations placed in the hundi.

The person's offering to the local temple has raised eyebrows. On Friday, when the hundi (donation box) of the Bhagyavanti Devi temple was being counted, a 20 rupee note with a chilling message was discovered. The note, written in a crude hand, carried a strange prayer – "Let my mother-in-law die soon."



The offering, although modest in financial value, came wrapped in a rather dark wish. It is believed that the devotee herself may have written the note and placed it in the temple hundi. Along with the note, the hundi also contained a whopping sum of 60 lakhs in cash, one kilogram of silver, and 200 gold ornaments, which were regular offerings made by devotees to the temple.



The incident has sparked curiosity among the villagers, with many speculating about the strained relationship between the devotee and her mother-in-law, though no clear reason for the bizarre prayer has been revealed.

Interestingly, while the note was certainly unsettling, it wasn't the only item of note in the hundi. The substantial donations raised more than a few eyebrows, leading to a mixture of surprise and disbelief at what some are calling an unusual coincidence.

