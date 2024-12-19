'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, claiming Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' without Ambedkar's Constitution. He accused the BJP and RSS of historically opposing Ambedkar's ideals, sparking heated exchanges in the Karnataka Assembly.

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched a strong attack on Union Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the Home Minister would have been a "scrap dealer" if it weren't for the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar. His remarks came in response to Shah's controversial comments in Parliament regarding Ambedkar.

Addressing the Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Amit Shah's remarks during a recent Rajya Sabha debate, calling them disrespectful to B.R. Ambedkar's legacy. Siddaramaiah remarked, "Without Ambedkar's Constitution, Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' in his village instead of the Home Minister."

What is Privilege motion in Parliament? Kharge submits notice against HM Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks

The issue started on Tuesday when Shah, during the Constitution debate, said, "It has become a fashion to repeat Ambedkar's name. If they had taken God's name this much, they would have attained heaven." This comment sparked outrage, with Congress leaders accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar.

Siddaramaiah criticized the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, for not taking action against Shah. He said that if Dhankhar were truly following the Constitution, he should have suspended Shah immediately for his remarks.

The Chief Minister further explained that the BJP and RSS's disdain for Ambedkar stemmed from their opposition to the Constitution. He noted that before Ambedkar's work, the Manusmriti was in force, enforcing caste-based discrimination. Ambedkar not only gave India its Constitution but also burned the Manusmriti, he emphasized.

Siddaramaiah accused the RSS of historically opposing the Constitution and Ambedkar's ideals. He cited the editorial in the RSS mouthpiece, 'Organiser', which mocked Ambedkar and the Constitution. Siddaramaiah also referred to writings by RSS leaders like M.S. Golwalkar, who had criticized the Constitution in his book, 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

'Amit Shah pagal ho gaye hain, should leave politics': Lalu Yadav's jibe at HM amid Ambedkar row (WATCH)

In a passionate defence of Ambedkar's legacy, Siddaramaiah declared that no matter how much Shah or others insult him, Ambedkar's memory would live on and continue to inspire progress in India. He also stated that without Ambedkar, he and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would not have been in positions of power.

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between Congress and BJP MLAs, with both sides raising slogans and putting up posters in support of their respective positions. The Speaker had to adjourn the House twice due to the commotion.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations vkp

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds vkp

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds

Karnataka High Court stays Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam case AJR

Karnataka HC stays Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam case

Karnataka second nuclear power plant threat to bear sanctuary wildlife vkp

Karnataka’s 2nd Nuclear Power plant: A looming threat to Bear Sanctuary and wildlife?

Recent Stories

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another 79m dmn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another £79m

'Woman should be treated like flower in home', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies; see VIRAL post shk

'Woman should be treated like a flower', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies with a photo; see VIRAL post

Rajinikanth Chiranjeevi OnSet Clash Nagababu Revelation

Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said RBA

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control AJR

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon