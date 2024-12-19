'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, claiming Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' without Ambedkar's Constitution. He accused the BJP and RSS of historically opposing Ambedkar's ideals, sparking heated exchanges in the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched a strong attack on Union Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the Home Minister would have been a "scrap dealer" if it weren't for the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar. His remarks came in response to Shah's controversial comments in Parliament regarding Ambedkar.

Addressing the Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Amit Shah's remarks during a recent Rajya Sabha debate, calling them disrespectful to B.R. Ambedkar's legacy. Siddaramaiah remarked, "Without Ambedkar's Constitution, Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' in his village instead of the Home Minister."



The issue started on Tuesday when Shah, during the Constitution debate, said, "It has become a fashion to repeat Ambedkar's name. If they had taken God's name this much, they would have attained heaven." This comment sparked outrage, with Congress leaders accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar.

Siddaramaiah criticized the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, for not taking action against Shah. He said that if Dhankhar were truly following the Constitution, he should have suspended Shah immediately for his remarks.

The Chief Minister further explained that the BJP and RSS's disdain for Ambedkar stemmed from their opposition to the Constitution. He noted that before Ambedkar's work, the Manusmriti was in force, enforcing caste-based discrimination. Ambedkar not only gave India its Constitution but also burned the Manusmriti, he emphasized.

Siddaramaiah accused the RSS of historically opposing the Constitution and Ambedkar's ideals. He cited the editorial in the RSS mouthpiece, 'Organiser', which mocked Ambedkar and the Constitution. Siddaramaiah also referred to writings by RSS leaders like M.S. Golwalkar, who had criticized the Constitution in his book, 'Bunch of Thoughts'.



In a passionate defence of Ambedkar's legacy, Siddaramaiah declared that no matter how much Shah or others insult him, Ambedkar's memory would live on and continue to inspire progress in India. He also stated that without Ambedkar, he and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would not have been in positions of power.

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between Congress and BJP MLAs, with both sides raising slogans and putting up posters in support of their respective positions. The Speaker had to adjourn the House twice due to the commotion.

