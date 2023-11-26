Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of deliberately misleading the people of the state regarding the allegations of illegal property acquisition against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Yediyurappa asserted that Siddaramaiah is fully aware of the truth but is choosing to spread misinformation. The former Chief Minister expressed his displeasure with the decision to withdraw the order for a CBI investigation in the Cabinet meeting, deeming it an inappropriate move.

Yediyurappa highlighted that the state government took this step after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) instructed the Chief Secretary to transfer the DK Shivakumar case to the CBI. He emphasized that the decision to order a CBI probe followed the opinion of the state advocate general, dispelling any notions of rule violation.

Expressing his frustration, Yediyurappa criticized Siddaramaiah and his team, accusing them of attempting to transform falsehoods into truths. He pledged to reiterate his stance repeatedly, emphasizing that the decision to involve the CBI was made based on the advice of the Advocate General. Yediyurappa urged the government to refrain from spreading misinformation and to uphold transparency in the handling of the case.

