ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC signs Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

Chennaiyin FC is gearing up for ISL 2022-23 in full flow, as it is highly active in the transfer market. It has roped in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi for the season.

Former two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) is gearing up for the upcoming season in full flow. It continues its streak of incoming player transfers for the 2022-23 season, which will likely get underway from October. In CFC's latest transfer development, it has roped in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi. The 6'6" defender last played for Thai club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, while he also made three appearances in the AFC Champions League. He has also played for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League, which happens to be the first-tier football league in Iran.

Hakhamaneshi has made 144 appearances across clubs, including Foolad Natanz, Naft Tehran, Foolad, Fajr Sepasi, Khooneh be Khooneh, Sanat Naft, Zob Ahan and Tractor. He also has a couple of goals to his name, which came at Khooneh and Sanat. The 31-year-old has played for Iran U-20 but is yet to make his national team debut.

ALSO READ: Florentin Pogba joins ISL side Mohun Bagan; brother Paul sends best wishes

"Vafa Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first-tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges ahead of us," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said in a media release. In contrast, Hakhamaneshi spoke, "I feel proud to join the team to represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the city's pride and people."