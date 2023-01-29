Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 17’s Saturday clash saw Odisha FC up for a mission against ATK Mohun Bagan away from home. However, the visitors failed to finish the job, losing 0-2 to the hosts and dropping out of the playoffs race.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) moved back up into the third spot with a 2-0 success over Odisha FC (OFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Dimitri Petratos seized a brace to end the Mariners’ two-game goalless spell. The failure, combined with former champion Bengaluru FC’s (BFC’s) conquest earlier in the day, dropped OFC out of the playoffs berths with a match in hand. The wait for the match’s opening goal was short, as Petratos put ATKMB in front after just three minutes. Osama Malik deflected Manvir Singh’s cross before Hugo Boumous’ clever pass guided the ball straight to Petratos, who slotted it home.

    The initial attacks for the Mariners came from the right, as they were very close to doubling their charge just a couple of minutes after the opener. This time, Manvir opted to go for the goal himself instead of crossing it in. The low shot was straight at goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who got his gloves behind it.

    In the 15th, Vishal Kaith’s misfired opening touch after Boumous’ back pass almost permitted Saul Crespo to tap the ball into the net. But the keeper did enough to stop the midfielder at the critical moment. The possession was equally distributed between the two teams in the opening half. However, OFC put just a shot on target in 45 minutes, with the effort coming in the form of a tame shot via Nandhakumar Sekar in the 37th, and it was denied effortlessly by Kaith.

    ATKMB began the ensuing half similarly to the opener - on the front foot. A couple of minutes in, Ashique Kuruniyan sprinted into the box from the left, but his resulting stroke was wide. At the other end, OFC failed to keep another effort on target as Carlos Delgado’s promising opportunity from range sailed over the bar.

    In a highly cagey affair, the hosts had to wait till the 80th for their second goal. Boumous picked Asish Rai on the right flank with a beautifully executed move. Completely unmarked, the right-back hopped into the box before playing a low ball across the goal’s face, which Petratos tapped in.

    Liston Colaco nearly made it 3-0 five minutes from full-time, but the upright refrained the substitute his second goal of the season. OFC was ineffective in the final third, finishing the game with just an opportunity on target. The contest came to a bittersweet conclusion for ATKMB after Ashique was dismissed in the last minute of stoppage time for an off-the-ball offence.

    The victory lifted ATKMB to the third spot. However, the Mariners could drop to fourth if Kerala Blasters (KBFC) succeed in their match versus NorthEast United (NEUFC) on Sunday. OFC dropped out of the playoff recognition and is now seventh, level on points with BFC, with a contest in hand. Next week, the battle for playoff berths will amplify, as ATKMB will host BFC on February 5, and OFC will pay a visit to former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Thursday.

