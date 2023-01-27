Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Number 16 for Mumbai City FC as they beat Jamshedpur FC with a thrilling come back

    Mumbai City FC extended their unbeaten streak in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) to a record-breaking 16 games after an extraordinary comeback victory over Jamshedpur FC on Friday.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC defeated Jamshedpur FC in an incredible comeback victory at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Friday, extending their unbeaten run in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) to a record-breaking 16 games.

    Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Singh turned the game around in the final ten minutes to secure a 2-1 victory for the visitors after Boris Singh had given the hosts the lead in the 63rd minute. The victory increased the Islanders' lead over the competition's top team by seven points.

    Four new players were added to Aidy Boothroyd's squad: TP Rehenesh, Pratik Chaudhari, Boris Singh, and Jay Thomas. Starting on the sidelines was Rafael Crivellaro. Sanjeev Stalin and Mandar Dessai were inserted into the starting lineup due to a few adjustments made by Des Buckingham.

    Jamshedpur FC had seven efforts at the halfway stage of the first half compared to Mumbai City FC's two. However, only one of the attempts was successful. Ritwik Das took on Stalin and moved inward before forcing Phurba Lachenpa to make a save at the near post in the 15th minute.

    Mumbai City FC failed to register a single shot on target in the first half for just the second time this season. Daniel Chuwku headed the ball into the net from a corner in the 42nd minute, but the referee sounded his whistle for a foul in the crowded penalty area.

    Jamshedpur FC attack around the hour mark caused chaos in the Mumbai City FC penalty area. Ahmed Jahouh blocked Ritwik's shot, but the Red Miners' perseverance eventually paid off as Boris scored the game's first goal in the 63rd minute. The winger received a beautiful through ball from Ritwik, beat Mehtab in the area, and then beat Lachenpa from a tight angle at the near post to give the hosts the lead they so richly deserved.

    In the remaining ten minutes, Chhangte was used to bring parity back. Chhangte buried it after Chhangte received a low cross from Bipin Singh directly into his path from the left wing. When Vikram Singh's cross from the right side sailed over Rehnesh's extended arm and into the net in the 86th minute, the comeback was complete. The Islanders now have 11 straight victories in the Hero ISL, breaking FC Goa's previous league-stage goal record of 46.

    Both sides will be in action next on February 4. Mumbai City FC will head into a colossal clash with Hyderabad FC with a seven-point lead but without the suspended Ahmed Jahouh. At the other end of the table, Jamshedpur FC will travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC.

