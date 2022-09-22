Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    Ashutosh Mehta has failed a dope test. As a result, he is the first ISL player to be handed a ban for the same by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. He flunked the dope test and has been banned for two years.

    Indian international defender Ashutosh Mehta, who plays for Indian giants ATK Mohun Bagan, has become the first Indian Super League (ISL) player to be handed a ban for doping. He has been suspended for a couple of years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for flopping a dope test. Mehta tested positive for morphine (narcotics) -- specified substance -- during the in-competition test conducted on February 8 as he played an ISL match in Goa. The 31-year-old player had also initially accepted a provisional suspension on June 24, which was optional in his case. Mehta implored that he did not intend to consume a narcotic substance and wanted the usefulness of a vital assistance clause.

    In his defence, Mehta claimed that his team member "allegedly administered him with opium, a source of morphine in the form of 'Kaala Daba' [which translates to 'Black Medicine'] in the pretext of it being an Ayurvedic Medicine". Meanwhile, in its order, the NADA panel wrote, "...it is held that the athlete has violated Art 2.1 and 2.2 of NADA ADR 2021. Furthermore, the panel believes that the anti-doping violation was unintentional. We accordingly hold that the athlete is liable for a period of ineligibility of two years."

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - CARL MCHUGH EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ATK MOHUN BAGAN FOR 2 YEARS

    The NADA Panel demanded that Mehta should be given credit for his temporary suspension. NADA handed former Indian goalkeeper Subrata Pual a similar interim suspension in 2017 after having tested positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test conducted during a national camp. However, he was let off later with caution after proving that his dope violation was not intentional. During that time, Paul played for I-League side DSK Shivajians, although he did play in the ISL the year before.

    (With inputs from PTI)

