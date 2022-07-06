ISL 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for 2 years

Indian football giants, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), have continued their dominance as one of India’s most excellent football clubs since they began to compete in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season. The Mariners have witnessed an influx of some top players, thanks to its merger with former ISL franchise ATK. One of the former ATK players to make an impact for ATKMB is Irish midfielder, Carl McHugh. While he scored just a goal in 24 games last season, besides just a couple in his three seasons in ISL, he has been an excellent playmaker for the side. In the same light, he has penned a two-year extension with the Mariners.

ATK/ATKMB happens to be McHugh’s maiden stint in India and ISL. Earlier, he had played for six different sides, including former English Premier League (EPL) side Reading in the EFL Championship and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Overall, he has netted 19 goals in 316 matches.

At the same time, Indian winger Halicharan Narzary has signed an extension with reigning champion Hyderabad FC (HFC). He had scored the winning penalty of the last season. “I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club. I am thrilled to be a part of this group again, and I cannot wait for the new season to get started,” he quoted in a statement.

Narzary did not score any for HFC last season, but he has hammered four goals for the side to date. Overall, he has six goals in the ISL, having begun his career with FC Goa in 2014, while in his career, he has plundered 25 goals from 180 games. His title success with HFC last season is his only success to date.