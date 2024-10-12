Yogi govt to organize Kumbh Conclave from Oct 25 to 27, to highlight vision for grand Maha Kumbh 2025

The Yogi government is reviving the centuries-old Kumbh tradition with the Kumbh Conclave, promoting Maha Kumbh 2025 globally. The third conclave will take place from October 25-27 in Prayagraj, featuring over 10 technical sessions with scholars from India and abroad.

Prayagraj: The Yogi government is bringing new life to the centuries-old tradition of dialogue surrounding the Kumbh with the introduction of the Kumbh Conclave, a platform to promote the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 both nationally and internationally. The Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event; it symbolizes the deep confluence of spiritual, cultural, social, and ideological diversities that define India. Recognized by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,' Kumbh stands as a global representation of India's rich and diverse heritage.

Also Read: Vrindavan Bypass under PM Gati Shakti: A boost for devotees and local trade

Building on the success of the divine, grand, and safe Kumbh organized in 2019 under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Kumbh Conclave has emerged as a platform to carry forward this tradition. Through the Conclave, the Yogi government aims to elevate the grandeur and significance of the Maha Kumbh in 2025, not just for devotees in India, but for spiritual seekers across the world.

The third Kumbh Conclave will take place from October 25-27 at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) in Prayagraj. This event is being organized by MNNIT's Innovation and Incubation Hub in collaboration with India Think Council, with support from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. According to Dr. Saurabh, Director of India Think Council, the three-day conclave will feature more than 10 technical sessions with participation from scholars across India and abroad.

CM Yogi is expected to attend the event, along with several prominent figures including former President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, President of Parmarth Niketan Swami Chidanand Muni, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

As part of the "Kumbh Conclave 2024-25," a round table conference and roadshow are being held at 25 major locations in India to highlight the grandeur, uniqueness, and importance of Kumbh. Discussions among various experts and scholars during these sessions are expected to provide valuable insights for society.

Dr. Saurabh mentioned that the Kumbh Conclave, which started in 2019 under the guidance of the Yogi government, is reviving the ancient tradition of dialogue. The Conclave focuses on discussions that examine religion, society, and governance, offering ideas for improving systems. Over three days, the sessions will cover topics such as akharas, ashrams, artificial intelligence, food security, temple economy, and entrepreneurship, with experts from India and abroad contributing to the discussions.

Also Read: A society that respects women is capable and powerful in itself: CM Yogi Adityanath

Latest Videos