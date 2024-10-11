Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vrindavan Bypass under PM Gati Shakti: A boost for devotees and local trade

    A proposed 16.75 km bypass in Vrindavan under the PM Gati Shakti initiative aims to ease traffic congestion for devotees visiting Banke Bihari Temple. This project will also boost local trade and industries, contributing to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 8:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 8:13 PM IST

    Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh is progressing swiftly under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Recognizing the Yogi government’s commitment to growth, the central government has extended its full support. A 16.75 km long bypass in Vrindavan is proposed under the PM Gati Shakti initiative. This project will not only simplify access for devotees visiting Banke Bihari Temple but also provide a significant boost to local trade and industries. 

    The 81st meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) in New Delhi reviewed the proposed Vrindavan bypass and the facilities it will offer to visiting devotees.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been particularly focused on the preservation and development of Uttar Pradesh’s religious and cultural heritage. Under his leadership, the state’s major religious sites are undergoing rapid renovation and development. These initiatives are not only enhancing facilities for devotees but are also creating new opportunities for business, tourism, and employment in the surrounding areas. 

    With the state’s infrastructure expanding rapidly, the policies and development plans implemented over the past seven years have significantly strengthened Uttar Pradesh’s economy.  
    Every year, lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad visit Vrindavan to offer prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple. However, in recent years, the rising number of vehicles has led to severe traffic congestion in the area. The proposed Vrindavan bypass aims to resolve this issue, making it easier for devotees to reach Banke Bihari and significantly reducing travel time.

    This bypass will enhance the region’s connectivity by linking National Highway-44 to the Yamuna Expressway. Travel time, which currently takes around one and a half hours, will be reduced to just 15 minutes. In addition to easing traffic in Vrindavan, the project is set to boost tourism and stimulate industrial growth.

    The primary goal of the Vrindavan bypass is to improve connectivity and drive regional development. By alleviating transportation challenges, the project will foster socio-economic progress. With an anticipated increase in the number of tourists, local businesses are expected to flourish. 

    Moreover, this initiative will provide fresh industrial activity and regional growth momentum. 

    The Vrindavan bypass will not only attract more tourists and pilgrims but will also give a significant boost to trade and industry, setting new benchmarks for development in the state and propelling Uttar Pradesh towards prosperity and progress.

