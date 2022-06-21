Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashwant Sinha quits TMC; Will he be the Presidential candidate? Check out his cryptic tweet

    "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and status she bestowed on me as a member of the TMC. Now is the time for me to leave the party in order to fight for greater opposition unity on a broader national scale. I'm sure she approves of the move," Sinha tweeted.

    Yashwant Sinha quits TMC Will he be the Presidential candidate Check out his cryptic tweet gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Former union minister and TMC vice president Yashwant Sinha resigned from the party on Tuesday, saying that the time has come for him to stand aside for a larger national cause and to fight for greater opposition unity. The news comes amid rumours that the opposition parties may run him as a joint candidate in the 2018 presidential election.

    "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and status she bestowed on me as a member of the TMC. Now is the time for me to leave the party in order to fight for greater opposition unity on a broader national scale. I'm sure she approves of the move," he tweeted.

    According to reports, Opposition leaders from the Left and Congress met with NCP President Sharad Pawar on Monday night ahead of today's key presidential election meeting. Pawar recommended Sinha as the presidential candidate during the conference. The Congress and Left leaders made no suggestions for names.

    Also Read | 'Have lot more active politics ahead of me': Farooq Abdullah withdraws his name from Presidential race

    During the first Opposition conference on the presidential election hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, it was determined that the opposition nominee will be a common candidate who will "uphold the democratic character of the country."

    Previously, the Opposition nominated three candidates: former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Pawar, and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. However, all three declined the offer. The presidential election is set to take place on July 18. The presidency of Ram Nath Kovind expires on July 24.

    Also Read: 10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agnipath row: Armed forces aspirants ask how can anyone prepare in just a month

    Agnipath row: Aspirants ask, 'how can anyone prepare in just a month?'

    Tan Mann aur Bun ki Shakti: Amul's witty creative on International Yoga Day 2022

    Tan Mann aur Bun ki Shakti: Amul's witty creative on International Yoga Day 2022

    Assam Floods: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 82, NDRF team to rescue

    Assam Floods: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 82, NDRF team to rescue

    Shiv Sena claims BJP conspiracy; confirms Eknath Shinde's rebellion

    Shiv Sena claims BJP conspiracy; confirms Eknath Shinde's rebellion

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister posing a threat to Maharashtra government?

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    Agnipath row: Armed forces aspirants ask how can anyone prepare in just a month

    Agnipath row: Aspirants ask, 'how can anyone prepare in just a month?'

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Washington Wizards and New York Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Wizards and Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner

    Monday Box Office Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Nikamma Vikram Virata Parvam 777 Charlie Major drb

    Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

    Players express astonishment upon Serena Williams return to court after 12 months-ayh

    Players express astonishment upon Serena Williams' return to court after 12 months

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon