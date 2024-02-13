Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shops shut across Kerala as traders oppose Left government's policies

    The 'Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi' has called for a token strike throughout Kerala today till 8 pm. Across the state, businesses including hotels and bakeries have closed as a result of the strike.

    Shops shut across Kerala as traders oppose Left government's policies
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The 'Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi' has called for a token strike throughout Kerala today (Feb 13), in an unprecedented step. The association views the government's policies as detrimental to retailers, so they are protesting them by going on strike until 8 p.m. The organization's president, Raju, is leading this statewide march, which ends in Thiruvananthapuram. At the same time, a group of traders have defied the call for the strike.

    The traders' group demands to establish a ministry just for business activity, including departments and legislation about trade and commerce. They also want firms that don't produce waste to be excluded from user fees.

    Across the state, businesses including hotels and bakeries have closed as a result of the strike. In solidarity with the protest, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association has closed its doors. Due to the association's planned protest march to the secretariat, hotels in the Thiruvananthapuram area are excluded from the strike.

    With 5 lakh businessmen signing a petition, the traders' association has received backing from a variety of sources. Unity in the ongoing strike is vital, as highlighted by prominent figures such as T.S. Pattabhiraman, P.A. Sreekant, and Krishnananda Babu. The purpose of the demonstration is to put pressure on the government to reevaluate the financial year-end bill payments, which may have an effect on credit transactions and small business revenue, especially in the textile industry.

    Concerns about the impact on their business operations have arisen among dealers due to textile manufacturers cancelling purchase orders. The traders hope that government action will address these problems.
     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
