'Won't trust EVM even if Samajwadi Party wins all 80 seats in UP': Akhilesh Yadav's dig at Election Commission

The SP chief stressed that the issue of EVMs would persist as long as they remain part of the election process, vowing that the Samajwadi Party would continue to spotlight this concern.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (July 2) expressed his deep mistrust of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during a session in the Lok Sabha. The Kannauj MP said unequivocally, "Mr. Speaker, I had no faith in EVMs in the past, I have none in the present, and I will have none in the future."

The Kannauj MP declared that even if his party makes a sweeping victory in Uttar Pradesh, winning all 80 seats, would not restore his faith in EVMs. "Even if I win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, I still won’t have any faith in EVMs. During the poll campaign, I mentioned that we aim to win the election with EVMs to eventually remove EVMs," he said.

Criticizing the Election Commission of India, Yadav alleged leniency during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), suggesting that the poll body and the government had been indulgent with certain individuals.

"I don't want to get into details, but questions have been raised about the ECI because of the government. If the poll body remains independent, not only will India's democracy be healthy, but it will also become more powerful across the globe," he said.

Yadav also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of discrimination in Uttar Pradesh, noting that despite forming the government twice, the state has faced neglect. He recounted an instance where Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarked from an IAF aircraft on a road without the chief minister present.

Yadav highlighted that the expressway and other ongoing projects were funded by the state budget without any contribution from the Centre.

Taking a jab at PM Modi, Yadav pointed out the lack of progress in villages adopted by the Prime Minister, citing dilapidated roads, insufficient water facilities, and limited access to LPG cylinders.

