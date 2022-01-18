Within minutes of Twitter post, Indian Railways arranges milk for toddler onboard LTT Express

Indian Railways came to rescue Anjali Tiwari's eight-month-old infant, who began wailing from hunger while riding in the AC-3 carriage of the LTT Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Sultanpur.

Indian Railways came to rescue Anjali Tiwari's eight-month-old infant, who began wailing from hunger while riding in the AC-3 carriage of the LTT Express (12143) from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Sultanpur. To ask for help, Anjali sent a tweet to the Railway Minister after speaking with family members. The railway administration delivered milk to the toddler at Kanpur Central, 23 minutes after the tweet. The woman also thanked the train authorities over the phone.

Anjali Tiwari, hailing from Sultanpur, boarded the LTT Express B-1 coach to return home with her two children. When the train was about to arrive at Bhimsen station at 14.30, her toddler began sobbing out of hunger.

Several attempts were made to soothe the kid, but none were successful. After speaking with family members, the railway minister took the stock of the situation. Though, the train had already departed Bhimsen station at that point. Following the tweet, the railway administration got more active.

As per various media reports, ACM Santosh Tripathi arranged milk for the infant on the direction of Kanpur Central Deputy CTM Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay. When the train arrived at Kanpur Central platform, the conductor went to the coach and handed out hot milk. When Santosh Tripathi called Anjali, she expressed gratitude to the railway authorities for their assistance.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said to encourage the tourism business, the government plans to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains. He claimed that it is a completely new stretch, not a regular rail service. He claimed that the Railways have identified 3033 cars and are seeking applications to run the new train service.

