Within a week of inauguration, portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes

Within a week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi opening the 296-kilometer-long Bundelkhand highway in Uttar Pradesh, a piece of the road had developed significant potholes due to severe rainfall. According to local media, two automobiles and a motorcycle were involved in an accident on the highway in the Chhiriya region near Salempur. The photographs of the flooded road went viral after BJP MP Varun Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared them on Twitter.

"If the highway constructed at a cost of 15,000 crore cannot resist even five days of rain, severe doubts about its quality arise," Varun Gandhi wrote. "The project manager, the engineer in question, and the relevant firms should be summoned and action taken against them," he continued.

Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party in the state, criticised the BJP-ruled administration in the state with a video of the Expressway, which showed portions of the roadway caved in about one and a half feet deep.

"This is an example of the BJP's half-hearted progress. The Bundelkhand Expressway was opened by 'big people' (an veiled assault on PM Modi), and within a week it was riddled with corruption. It's a good thing the runway wasn't built on it," wrote Akhilesh Yadav.

PM Modi placed the expressway's foundation stone on February 29, 2020, and inaugurated it on July 16, 2020. The expressway was completed in around 28 months. The highway, which runs across seven districts of Uttar Pradesh - Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah - cost roughly Rs 14,850 crore to build. It runs from NH-35 near Gonda village in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district. It then connects with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The four-lane roadway was designed in such a way that it may be enlarged to six lanes in the future.