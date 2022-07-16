PM Modi inaugurates 296-kilometre, four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-lane highway connecting Chitrakoot to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on February 29, 2020. It took around 28 months to finish the project. The 296-kilometre, four-lane highway was built at a cost of roughly Rs 14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and can be expanded to six lanes in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. The 296-kilometer four-lane Expressway was built at a cost of roughly Rs 14,850 crore. The highway would significantly improve regional connectivity and industrial growth.

According to sources, the Modi administration has prioritised connection and infrastructure. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has received the largest financial allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore in Budget 2022-23. This is a more than 550 per cent increase over the allocation of around Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-lane highway connecting Chitrakoot to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on February 29, 2020. It took around 28 months to finish the project. The 296-kilometre, four-lane highway was built at a cost of roughly Rs 14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and can be expanded to six lanes in the future.

Along with enhancing regional connections, the Bundelkhand Expressway would significantly improve economic growth. The construction of an industrial corridor beside the Expressway in the Banda and Jalaun districts has already begun.

It runs from Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it connects with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It travels through seven districts: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.