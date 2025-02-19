Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? Court slams Railways, seeks response over Delhi stampede

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Indian Railways regarding a PIL demanding stricter safety measures to prevent railway stampedes. The court questioned why more tickets were sold than a coach’s capacity and directed compliance with safety regulations.
 

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? High Court slams Railways over Delhi stampede ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Central government and Indian Railways to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking better safety measures to prevent stampedes like the recent incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

During the hearing, a Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticized the Railways for selling more tickets than a coach’s capacity, questioning why excess passengers were allowed despite regulations under Section 57 of the Railways Act.

“If the number of passengers per coach is fixed, why are more tickets being sold? That is the problem,” the Court remarked, emphasizing that proper enforcement of existing rules could prevent such tragedies. The judges also suggested that the number of passengers could be adjusted during peak travel periods but stressed that neglecting safety regulations had long been an issue.

The High Court further noted that there should be no opposition to implementing these measures, as the petitioner’s plea focused on ensuring compliance with safety norms to prevent future incidents.

Directing the Railway Board to examine the concerns raised in the PIL, the Court underscored the need for strict adherence to safety protocols.

