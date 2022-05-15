Who was Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman to be declared saint?

Pope Francis on Sunday declared Devasahayam Pillai a saint during a Canonization Mass at the St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. He is the first Indian layman (one who is not a member of the Catholic clergy) to be canonised.

Pillai, who took the name 'Lazarus' in 1745, was set on the path to sainthood after a miracle attributed to him was recognised by Pope Francis. In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI issued a decree to be promulgated regarding Pillai's martyrdom and granted him the title of 'Venerable'.

Who was Devasahayam Pillai?

Devasahayam was born into a Hindu Nair family at Nattalam in Kanyakumari district on April 23, 1712 as Nilakandan Pillai. The district was part of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom.

Besides training in archery and the use of other weapons, Nilakandan learnt Tamil and Malayalam and eventually secured a position in the court of Travancore King Maharaja Marthanda Varma.

Nilakandan came in contact with Dutch naval commander Captain Eustachius De Lannoy who was arrested by Marthanda Varma after the Dutch were defeated in the Battle of Colachel in 1741. From De Lannoy, Nilakandan learnt about the Catholic faith. Four years later, he embraced Christianity. He was baptised on May 14, 1745, by Father Giovanni Baptista Buttari. Nilakandan was rechristened as Lazarus. In the native language, he came to be called 'Devasahayam' or 'God is my help'.

His evangelistic activities did not go down well with members of the nobility. Charges of treason were levelled against him following which he was sacked from the royal administration.

According to historical records, he was shot dead at Kattadimalai on January 14, 1752, while upholding the Christian faith. He was buried in front of the main altar at the St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Kottar.

