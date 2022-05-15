Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman to be declared saint?

    Pope Francis on Sunday declared Devasahayam Pillai a saint during a Canonization Mass at the St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City

    Who was Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Vatican City, First Published May 15, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Pope Francis on Sunday declared Devasahayam Pillai a saint during a Canonization Mass at the St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. He is the first Indian layman (one who is not a member of the Catholic clergy) to be canonised. 

    Pillai, who took the name 'Lazarus' in 1745, was set on the path to sainthood after a miracle attributed to him was recognised by Pope Francis. In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI issued a decree to be promulgated regarding Pillai's martyrdom and granted him the title of 'Venerable'.

    WATCH: RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train

    Who was Devasahayam Pillai?

    Devasahayam was born into a Hindu Nair family at Nattalam in Kanyakumari district on April 23, 1712 as Nilakandan Pillai. The district was part of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom. 

    Besides training in archery and the use of other weapons, Nilakandan learnt Tamil and Malayalam and eventually secured a position in the court of Travancore King Maharaja Marthanda Varma. 

    Nilakandan came in contact with Dutch naval commander Captain Eustachius De Lannoy who was arrested by Marthanda Varma after the Dutch were defeated in the Battle of Colachel in 1741. From De Lannoy, Nilakandan learnt about the Catholic faith. Four years later, he embraced Christianity. He was baptised on May 14, 1745, by Father Giovanni Baptista Buttari. Nilakandan was rechristened as Lazarus. In the native language, he came to be called 'Devasahayam' or 'God is my help'. 

    His evangelistic activities did not go down well with members of the nobility. Charges of treason were levelled against him following which he was sacked from the royal administration. 

    According to historical records, he was shot dead at Kattadimalai on January 14, 1752, while upholding the Christian faith. He was buried in front of the main altar at the St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Kottar.

    Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Last Updated May 15, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat supply

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat export ban

    RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train - gps

    WATCH: RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train

    Gyanvapi Mosque survey day 2: Team reaches the terrace, security reinforced

    Day 2 of Gyanvapi mosque survey completed amid reinforced security

    6 features Indian Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' from extinction mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh snt

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable XI, where to watch and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth against Rajasthan-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth

    Know Pallavi Dey's last Instagram post to her boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty and more RBA

    Know Pallavi Dey's last Instagram post to her boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty and more

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Matchday 37 predictions: West Ham United-Manchester City arsenal liverpool tottenham hotspur leicester-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 37 predictions: West Ham-Man City clash to potentially decide title race

    Who is Pallavi Dey? Bengali TV actress no more, Kolkata police suspects suicide RBA

    Who is Pallavi Dey? Bengali TV actress no more, Kolkata police suspects suicide

    Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; know 5 facts about the actress RBA

    Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; 5 facts about the actress

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon