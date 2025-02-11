Who is Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps? YouTuber under fire for vulgar question on 'India’s Got Latent'

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is a popular YouTuber, entrepreneur, and podcaster, known for his leadership coaching and motivational talks, but recently embroiled in controversy.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and podcaster known as BeerBiceps, has sparked outrage on social media for a controversial comment he made on the show India's Got Latent. The remark, deemed vulgar and offensive, has led to an official complaint being filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission.

During the show, Allahbadia asked a contestant a disturbing question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The comment was widely criticized, with many calling it inappropriate and unacceptable for public consumption.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a well-known YouTuber, entrepreneur, and investor, famous for his leadership coaching, motivational talks, and podcasts. He boasts millions of subscribers across multiple YouTube channels and was also featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 for his achievements in digital media.

The Ranveer Show, one of India's most popular podcasts, was launched by Ranveer in 2019 and this show features interviews with well-known personalities, including Priyanka Chopra, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and several other big names and it went to become India's top podcast in 2020.

Business Ventures

He has amassed revenue apart from YouTube, which includes several businesses he co-founded like Monk-E (a talent management agency), BigBrainco (a YouTube channel), Level Supermind (a self-help app), and BeerBiceps SkillHouse (an online learning platform).

Past controversies

Ranveer Allahbadia has been caught up a number of controversies in the past. He has faced backlash for his ill-informed take on various subjects and coming up with absurd questions and remarks. This includes:

- A sexist tweet about women wearing kurtis in 2021
- Hosting a podcast where his guest suggested certain journalists and historians should leave India in July 2023
- Sharing an unverified claim about Islamic law in a Kerala village in April 2024

