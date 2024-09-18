When will former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vacate his official residence? AAP MP provides timeline

Kejriwal's resignation followed his release from Tihar Jail on bail related to the excise policy scam. In the aftermath, AAP leader Atishi, a close confidant of Kejriwal, has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has said that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be vacating his official residence in the Civil Lines area of the national capital within the next week. The decision comes in the wake of Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi’s chief minister, which was announced on Tuesday.

Kejriwal's resignation followed his release from Tihar Jail on bail related to the excise policy scam. In the aftermath, AAP leader Atishi, a close confidant of Kejriwal, has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Sanjay Singh revealed that there were attempts to persuade Kejriwal to remain in the residence due to ongoing security concerns. Singh noted that the former chief minister had faced several attacks in the past, and the official residence was considered a safer location. Despite these concerns, Kejriwal opted not to stay, expressing his belief in divine protection.

"Arvind Kejriwal has decided to vacate his official residence within a week. We tried to convince him to stay, citing security issues and previous attacks," Singh said. "However, he has chosen to trust that God will protect him."

