Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Student's inappropriate proposal to teacher during online class draws widespread criticism; check details

    The video of this incident has since gone viral on social media, with many users expressing outrage over the student's behavior. The general consensus is that such actions are inappropriate and disrespectful.

    Student inappropriate proposal to teacher during online class draws widespread criticism; check details AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    A recent incident during an online class has ignited a storm of controversy, following a student's unexpected and inappropriate proposal to his teacher. The incident, which took place during a serious educational session, has drawn widespread criticism from netizens, who are demanding disciplinary action against the student.

    During a routine online class, where the teacher was focused on delivering a lecture, a student disrupted the session with a series of personal questions. Initially, the student asked, "Are you married?" to which the teacher responded calmly, "No, I am not married." The situation took a surprising turn when the student, after learning that the teacher was unmarried, made a public proposal saying, "Then, love you, ma'am."

    Bajaj Housing Finance hits new highs: Shares up 3% in early trading

    Despite the unexpected nature of the proposal, the teacher maintained her composure and responded diplomatically, "Dear student, I love everyone. I have love for all students." The student, however, persisted, asking, "Will you marry me? Please, ma'am." The teacher, showing remarkable patience, attempted to address the situation without escalating it further.

    The video of this incident has since gone viral on social media, with many users expressing outrage over the student's behavior. The general consensus is that such actions are inappropriate and disrespectful.

    Critics argue that the student's behavior reflects poorly on their upbringing and call for corrective measures. Some have even suggested that if the student enters a professional environment, such behavior could pose risks to colleagues, especially women.

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors

    The incident has prompted calls for stricter regulations to prevent such disruptions in educational settings and for parents to address and rectify inappropriate behaviors in their children.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Check todays winning ticket, Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Uttar Pradesh to launch states first Semiconductor park near Noida Airport vkp

    Uttar Pradesh to launch state’s first Semiconductor park near Noida Airport

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Here's what Congress has promised in its manifesto gcw

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Here's what Congress has promised in its manifesto

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns anr

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors AJR

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors

    Recent Stories

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds with strongest bite force RBA

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds with strongest bite force

    Rosemary to Aloe Vera: 5 Essential plants that promote hair growth NTI

    Rosemary to Aloe Vera: 5 Essential plants that promote hair growth

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Check todays winning ticket, Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024 RKK

    Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024

    Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024 RKK

    Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon