What UP's Yogi Adityanath said on Sadhguru's Save Soil Mission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday, founder of the Isha Foundation, who is on a 100-day motorbike tour around 27 nations as part of his 'Save Soil' campaign, in Lucknow. According to the chief minister, Sadhguru arrived in Lucknow after travelling more than 30,000 kilometres, and his concern for Mother Earth is extremely relevant, as it is a sacred crusade to save both the current and future worlds.

Adityanath remembered Sadhguru's visit in 2017 as part of the 'Rally for Rivers,' a campaign to conserve India's lifelines. "We are pleased to inform you that more than seven rivers have been resurrected in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years," the chief minister added.

Adityanath described the efforts as "extremely essential and motivating," and expressed hope that the people of the state will join the "Save Soil" movement.

"This is not a modern issue. Since Vedic times, Indian sages have declared that the earth is our mother...everyone has his health examined, goes to the doctor, but no one is concerned about the health of Mother Earth, which is the most important factor in the health of all of us," he stated.

He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instituting the Soil Health Card Scheme, which benefits farmers.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke regarding the government's soil conservation initiatives and said, "The country has worked tirelessly to preserve the land. We have concentrated on five major issues in order to conserve the soil." He then outlined a five-point plan to safeguard the soil. He said that India has met its aim of 10% ethanol blending in gasoline five months ahead of schedule.

