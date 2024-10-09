Weather update: Yellow alert issued! Heavy rainfall expected across THESE states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in India, including parts of Peninsular and Northeast India, anticipating significant rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi's weather is expected to remain dry and clear.

The Indian Met Dept has issued a yellow alert in the following regions:

Lakshadweep

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Meghalaya

Nagaland

Manipur

Mizoram

Tripura

Coastal Karnataka

It is quite probable that Lakshadweep, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and the rest of the south peninsula of India will have moderately widespread to widespread mild to moderate rainfall. On October 9, isolated to dispersed light to moderate rainfall is highly probable across Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and North Interior Karnataka. For the following six days, the weather will remain similar.

There may be sporadic, intense rainfall in Northeastern India today in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

According to the Met Department, there won't be any rainfall and the weather will stay typical in Northwest, West, East, and Central India. The sky will continue to be partly overcast in Delhi, with a high of 35 degrees Celsius expected during the day. 23 degrees Celsius is most likely to be the lowest daytime temperature. The IMD has warned that winds may reach 35 to 45 kmph till October 11 due to the heavy rainfall alert in coastal areas, therefore fisherman are urged not to go out during this time.

