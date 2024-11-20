DA hike update: State govt acts to reduce disparity with central pay scales

Good news for state government employees. After a long period of discontent over the lack of a DA increase, relief finally arrives.

The central government increased the DA of government employees before Diwali. Following this, several states have also increased the dearness allowance of their government employees.

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that there are various problems regarding the salary and allowance increase of state government employees.

During the festive season, the Modi government announced a dearness allowance (DA) increase for central government employees as a gift. The DA was increased by 3% at once. This means they will now receive DA at a total rate of 53%.

Before this, the Modi government had increased the DA by 4% before the Lok Sabha elections this year. From then on, all central employees were given a DA of 50%. Within a few months, the employees are overjoyed with the increase in DA again.

In this context, one after another, state governments are also increasing the DA of their employees, following the path shown by the center.

It has been learned that from November 1, along with the center, the state government has also decided to increase the DA of all government employees by 5%. As a result, the total dearness allowance will be 30% at once.

Earlier, state government employees used to get DA at the rate of 25%. But currently, after the DA increase, the difference in dearness allowance between central and state government employees stands at 23%.

Regarding this DA increase, the government said, "Despite facing financial challenges, the decision has been taken to increase the allowance of state government employees."

It is learned that this increase in dearness allowance will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 500 crore from the state treasury. The state administration hopes that this step will benefit more than 1.6 lakh government employees and 82,000 pensioners.

The then government implemented the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission in Tripura from October 1, 2018. Since then, DA has been increased several times. Earlier, in March 2024, the dearness allowance of Tripura government employees was increased by 5% to 25%.

