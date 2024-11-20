DA hike update: State govt acts to reduce disparity with central pay scales

Good news for state government employees. After a long period of discontent over the lack of a DA increase, relief finally arrives.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

The central government increased the DA of government employees before Diwali. Following this, several states have also increased the dearness allowance of their government employees.

article_image2

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that there are various problems regarding the salary and allowance increase of state government employees.

article_image3

During the festive season, the Modi government announced a dearness allowance (DA) increase for central government employees as a gift. The DA was increased by 3% at once. This means they will now receive DA at a total rate of 53%.

article_image4

Before this, the Modi government had increased the DA by 4% before the Lok Sabha elections this year. From then on, all central employees were given a DA of 50%. Within a few months, the employees are overjoyed with the increase in DA again.

article_image5

In this context, one after another, state governments are also increasing the DA of their employees, following the path shown by the center.

article_image6

It has been learned that from November 1, along with the center, the state government has also decided to increase the DA of all government employees by 5%. As a result, the total dearness allowance will be 30% at once.

article_image7

Earlier, state government employees used to get DA at the rate of 25%. But currently, after the DA increase, the difference in dearness allowance between central and state government employees stands at 23%.

article_image8

Regarding this DA increase, the government said, "Despite facing financial challenges, the decision has been taken to increase the allowance of state government employees."

article_image9

It is learned that this increase in dearness allowance will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 500 crore from the state treasury. The state administration hopes that this step will benefit more than 1.6 lakh government employees and 82,000 pensioners.

article_image10

The then government implemented the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission in Tripura from October 1, 2018. Since then, DA has been increased several times. Earlier, in March 2024, the dearness allowance of Tripura government employees was increased by 5% to 25%.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt legal trouble adani group KPCL Rs 76 crore notice malaysian sand vkp

Karnataka govt's latest legal tangle: Adani Group's KPCL slaps Rs 76 crore notice over unsold Malaysian sand

Karnataka shocks citizens Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30% vkp

Karnataka shocks citizens: Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30%

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria vkp

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

Petrol diesel price on November 19: Check FRESH prices in your city AJR

Petrol, diesel price on November 19: Check FRESH prices in your city

Tata seals deal with Pegatron iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu will hold 60 per cent stake report gcw

Tata seals deal with Pegatron’s iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, will hold 60% stake: Report

Recent Stories

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy gcw

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities AJR

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka vkp

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

SWR direct ticket delivery KSR Bengaluru SMVT Yesvantpur railway station vkp

SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC gcw

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon