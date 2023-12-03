We must respect Sanatana Dharma in Indian Politics: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam speaks out after defeat

The Congress party faces significant setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan elections, prompting internal reviews. Acharya Pramod Krishnam attributes the defeat to the party's alleged stance against Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing alignment with Gandhi's principles. He criticizes the exclusion of leaders embodying these values and urges the party to focus on countering the BJP without antagonizing cultural or religious sentiments.

In the aftermath of the Congress party's setback in the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan elections, senior leaders are struggling to come to terms with the unexpected loss, particularly in Chhattisgarh. As the clock ticks towards 3:00 PM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to secure a comfortable victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress anticipates rising to power in Telangana.

Following the Congress party's humiliating defeat, internal reviews and discussions to analyse the reasons behind the loss have commenced. Dissatisfaction and criticism within the party regarding certain decisions have emerged, with Congress leaders raising concerns about the implications these decisions might have in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a Congress leader, attributed the defeat to the party's alleged stance against Sanatana Dharma, a fundamental tenet of Indian culture and tradition. In a conversation with a private channel, he expressed the belief that assessing the complete impact of this defeat might take some time, but the prevailing trends suggest the party's predicament. Krishnam cautioned that straying from the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi to embrace ideologies akin to Marxism might yield such electoral outcomes.

Highlighting the importance of aligning with Sanatan Dharma in Indian politics, Krishnam emphasized that Congress should not have aligned with forces perceived to oppose Sanatan Dharma, a move that contradicted Gandhi's principles. Expressing his discontent for being excluded from the campaign committee during this year's Rajasthan elections, Krishnam reflected on the party's previous success when he was enlisted as a star campaigner.



He noted that this exclusion may have contributed to the losses in all three states. Krishnam lamented the disregard for leaders embodying principles related to Sanatan Dharma within the Congress. He defended Rahul Gandhi's strenuous efforts during the elections, attributing the defeat not to Gandhi's dedication but to the people's rejection.

Continuing his critique, Krishnam urged the Congress to focus on contesting the BJP rather than antagonizing Lord Rama. He cautioned against disrespecting the Prime Minister, stating that the office should be revered regardless of the PM's identity.